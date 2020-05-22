Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 23 May

#7 Isotope - Eagle Farm R6 (05:15)

Isotope has quickly confirmed herself a two-year-old of note in recent weeks, making a huge impression on debut when blitzing her rivals by 10 lengths, before following up in fine style on her first attempt in open company. She takes another step up in grade here but has been flawless so far in her short career and there is no reason to think won't land the hat-trick. Rothfire met with defeat for the first time at Gold Coast last time and will be out to make amends, while Wild Ruler is another who should be right in the mix.

#5 Kinane - Eagle Farm R7 (05:55)

Kinane won going away to break his maiden at Wyong in March before taking the step up to Group company in his stride with an impressive victory in the Frank Packer Plate last time. His sectionals from that day suggest he is a very smart sort and he looks the one they all have to beat here. Supergiant is improving rapidly and another bold showing is expected, while Ballistic Boy is also worth a second look.

#8 Vega One - Eagle Farm R8 (06:35)

Vega One looks to be primed for the win here after two encouraging warm-up runs, finishing strongly on both occasions, including when fourth in the Group 3 BRC Sprint last time. He has a good record at this track, winning two of his three races here, and with the contest likely to be a truly-run one, this strong-finishing type ought to prove too much for his rivals late in the day. Outback Barbie finished a place ahead of the selection last time but doesn't have a great record at this track, while Kementari is also worth a mention.