Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 22 February

#2 My Boy Lenny - Tampa Bay R1 (17:45)

My Boy Lenny was never going to be at his best returning from a layoff on turf but should be much better suited to this dirt test (all 4 wins on the main track). He can get the better of Foxy Mischief, with Ludington another who can give a good account.

#3 Bridge Dancer - Tampa Bay R3 (18:45)

Bridge Dancer was second in a stronger race than this on his most recent start and can take advantage of facing a weaker group in this optional claimer. Whisper Slow may be the biggest threat on what is her dirt bow, while La Belle de Course should also play a part.

#8 Serve the King - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Serve the King's narrow debut win has been well advertised since with both the runner-up and fourth winning next time out. Main danger Captain Hardship hadn't been seen in over 400 days when finishing fifth here in December and ought to move forward having been given plenty of time to get over those exertions.

