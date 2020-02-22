To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Fury v Wilder Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 22 February

Racing on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...second in a stronger race than this on his most recent start..."

Timeform on Bridge Dancer

#2 My Boy Lenny - Tampa Bay R1 (17:45)

My Boy Lenny was never going to be at his best returning from a layoff on turf but should be much better suited to this dirt test (all 4 wins on the main track). He can get the better of Foxy Mischief, with Ludington another who can give a good account.

#3 Bridge Dancer - Tampa Bay R3 (18:45)

Bridge Dancer was second in a stronger race than this on his most recent start and can take advantage of facing a weaker group in this optional claimer. Whisper Slow may be the biggest threat on what is her dirt bow, while La Belle de Course should also play a part.

#8 Serve the King - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Serve the King's narrow debut win has been well advertised since with both the runner-up and fourth winning next time out. Main danger Captain Hardship hadn't been seen in over 400 days when finishing fifth here in December and ought to move forward having been given plenty of time to get over those exertions.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

#2 My Boy Lenny – Tampa Bay R1 (17:45)
#3 Bridge Dancer – Tampa Bay R3 (18:45)
#8 Serve the King – Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 22nd Feb (R1 7f Allw Claim)

Saturday 22 February, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mamma White Socks
My Boy Lenny
Divine Ambition
Tudox Expectations
Ludington
Foxy Mischief
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 22nd Feb (R3 7f Allw Claim)

Saturday 22 February, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Whisper Slow
Diamond News
Bridge Dancer
La Belle De Course
Princess Brienne
Bareback Fun
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 22nd Feb (R5 1m Allw)

Saturday 22 February, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rudiger
No Cents Left
Captain Hardship
Mighty Ghost
Ironwood
Mountain Holiday
Gentleman Joe
Serve The King
Fly Nightly
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles