Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 22 February

Bangkok - 15:15 Lingfield

Bangkok produced a career-best effort when winning by four and a half lengths over course and distance last time and he will prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level. He is clearly a very smart colt, arrives operating at the top of his game and is suited by conditions, so he clearly has plenty in his favour.

Lay

Buzz - 15:02 Kempton

Buzz showed useful form on the Flat and has made an encouraging start over hurdles, beating a subsequent winner at Taunton before following up Doncaster. He was visually impressive at Doncaster, travelling strongly on the bridle for a long way, but he was well suited by how that race developed (no hurdles were jumped in the straight) and his proven speed was an asset. This is a much tougher task and he is worth taking on with Highway One O Two.

Smart Stat

Solo - 13:50 Kempton

3 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Paul Nicholls has aimed some smart prospects at this race, including subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Zarkandar. He is represented this year by Solo, who has been well supported for the Triumph Hurdle and showed fairly useful form in France for Guillaume Macaire, winning at Auteuil bu 15 lengths. He is clearly highly regarded and an exciting prospect.