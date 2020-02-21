To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Fury v Wilder Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 22 February

Lingfield generic
The Winter Derby takes place at Lingfield on Saturday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...

"...will prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level..."

Timeform on Bangkok

Back
Bangkok - 15:15 Lingfield

Bangkok produced a career-best effort when winning by four and a half lengths over course and distance last time and he will prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level. He is clearly a very smart colt, arrives operating at the top of his game and is suited by conditions, so he clearly has plenty in his favour.

Lay
Buzz - 15:02 Kempton

Buzz showed useful form on the Flat and has made an encouraging start over hurdles, beating a subsequent winner at Taunton before following up Doncaster. He was visually impressive at Doncaster, travelling strongly on the bridle for a long way, but he was well suited by how that race developed (no hurdles were jumped in the straight) and his proven speed was an asset. This is a much tougher task and he is worth taking on with Highway One O Two.

Smart Stat
Solo - 13:50 Kempton

3 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Paul Nicholls has aimed some smart prospects at this race, including subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Zarkandar. He is represented this year by Solo, who has been well supported for the Triumph Hurdle and showed fairly useful form in France for Guillaume Macaire, winning at Auteuil bu 15 lengths. He is clearly highly regarded and an exciting prospect.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Bangkok - 15:15 Lingfield
Lay - Buzz - 15:02 Kempton
Smart Stat - Solo - 13:50 Kempton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Kemp 22nd Feb (2m Grd2 Juv Hrd)

Saturday 22 February, 12.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Solo
Fujimoto Flyer
Fantastic Ms Fox
Blame It On Sally
Tremwedge
Earl Of Harrow
Waterproof
Vorashann
Royal Dancer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Kemp 22nd Feb (2m Grd2 Nov Hrd)

Saturday 22 February, 12.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Buzz
Highway One O Two
West Cork
Benson
Kid Commando
Faire Part Sivola
Garry Clermont
Bathsheba Bay
Calgary Tiger
Up
Down

Bet slip

Ling 22nd Feb (1m2f Grp3)

Saturday 22 February, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bangkok
Dubai Warrior
Court House
Pactolus
Master The World
Dalgarno
Entangling
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles