Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 21 March

#8 Spectacular Road - Tampa Bay R5 (18:35)

Spectacular Road was an impressive comeback winner here last month and then shaped better than the bare result when second over course and distance on his most recent start. Setting a strong pace that day, the selection did well to hold on for second, recording a good speed figure in the process. Today's draw outside the other pace prospects in the race is a good one, and he is taken to go one better than last time.

#3 Run On Girl - Sam Houston R2 (00:12)

Morning Line favourite Lauras Centralbank is sure to be popular in a weak maiden claimer, but she's had a couple of chances at around this level now and looks opposable at a short price. At first glance, the chances of Run On Girl don't look obvious, but both her starts to date have been in much stronger races than this, and the drop in class is very much in her favour. She has good early speed, which will be a potent weapon in this modest contest, and she should show much more at this level.

#8 Always Inthe Munny - Sam Houston R5 (01:36)

Always Inthe Munny put up a decent effort in defeat last time, being beaten only by one who is a useful prospect in her own right. That run was her first for her current barn, and it could well be that she has more in the locker as new connections get to know her a bit better. The main danger may well be Dancin All Alone, who won her sole start here in January, and represents the powerful Steve Asmussen stable. She is likely to improve significantly, but will have to in this much deeper race.