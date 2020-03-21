Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 21 March

#7 Cordillera - Turffontein R7 (14:25 GMT)

Celtic Sea will likely go off a short-price favoruite for this race, and deservedly so, she has won four of her last seven races, finishing inside the top three on the other three occasions, but there are still grounds to think she is susceptible. Cordillera didn't turn in her best performance when fifth at this venue last time, but she had been in fairly consistent for prior to that run and she is certainly in with a chance on the pick of her form, particularly considering she is receipt of a chunk of weight from Celtic Sea. Rouge Allure and Aurelia Cotta are both also towards the bottom of the weights and represent a serious threat if either of them turn up on their game.

#2 Epic Dream - Turffontein R8 (15:00 GMT)

Epic Dream bounced back to form with a ready win at the Vaal in January, and proved he was still in good form when a creditable third at the same venue last time. That race has already produced a subsequent winner, and with apprentice jockey Philasande Mxoli - who has been in the saddle for his last two runs - again relieving him of a handy 9 lb, another bold showing should be on the cards.

Captain's Reward has been disappointing since her debut win, but this step back in trip may show her in a better light and she looks the best bet for second, while Wild N Grey, who is still lightly-raced, can claim the remainder of the minor prize money if able to replicate the performance he produced two starts back.

#11 Claremorris - Turffontein R9 (15:35 GMT)

Considering she had been running at a fairly consistent level prior, it is probably harsh to say that Claremorris returned to form out of the blue when winning at the Vaal in January, but that victory represented a career-best performance, and if she can continue in similar fashion, she looks very much the one to beat here.

Towards The Sun is lightly-raced for a five-year-old, and is certainly trending the right way, twice scoring at the Vaal in her last two races. Her recent form is proving relatively strong, with the second home going in subsequently, and she looks a big threat as she bids for her hat-trick, while Wings Of Honor has solid place claims on the pick of her form.