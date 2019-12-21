To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 21 December

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out three bets from South Africa on Saturday
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Turffontein on Saturday...

"...well worth another chance to confirm earlier promise now back down in trip..."

Timeform on Ghalyoon

#6 SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE - Turffontein R6 (13:25 GMT)

SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE is a solid operator at this sort of level and looks to hold obvious claims if getting back on the up after struggling in deeper waters last time. Nawaasi and Tropic Sun head the list of dangers.

#8 LEOPOLD - Turffontein R7 (14:05 GMT)

This represents a step up in grade for LEOPOLD, but it has an open look to it and he wouldn't need to improve much on his latest third here (when beaten less than a length) to play a leading role. Virtuosa and Al Borak also others with claims.

#4 GHALYOON - Turffontein R9 (15:22 GMT)

GHALYOON failed to meet market expectations last time, but he is well worth another chance to confirm earlier promise now back down in trip. Stablemate Akwaan and Curious are feared most of the remainder.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#6 SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE - Turffontein R6 (13:25 GMT)
#8 LEOPOLD - Turffontein R7 (14:05 GMT)
#4 GHALYOON - Turffontein R9 (15:22 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles