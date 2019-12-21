Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 21 December

#6 SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE - Turffontein R6 (13:25 GMT)

SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE is a solid operator at this sort of level and looks to hold obvious claims if getting back on the up after struggling in deeper waters last time. Nawaasi and Tropic Sun head the list of dangers.

#8 LEOPOLD - Turffontein R7 (14:05 GMT)

This represents a step up in grade for LEOPOLD, but it has an open look to it and he wouldn't need to improve much on his latest third here (when beaten less than a length) to play a leading role. Virtuosa and Al Borak also others with claims.

#4 GHALYOON - Turffontein R9 (15:22 GMT)

GHALYOON failed to meet market expectations last time, but he is well worth another chance to confirm earlier promise now back down in trip. Stablemate Akwaan and Curious are feared most of the remainder.

