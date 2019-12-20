Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 21 December

Back

Riders Onthe Storm - 13:15 Ascot

Riders Onthe Storm departed before he could really get going in the Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in March and then ran too badly to be true when pulled up at Fairyhouse, in a race won by a horse he had previously beaten. He has made the switch to Nigel Twiston-Davies's team this term and made an impressive winning start for his new yard when getting the better of a strong field at Aintree last month. He looks the one to beat here and should go on to better things in the future.

Lay

Terri Rules - 11:45 Lingfield

Terri Rules battled back to end a long losing run by a narrow margin at Kempton in October but struggled to build on that in her two subsequent runs. She put in a disappointing display when finishing ninth of 12 at Chelmsford next time out and is uncertain to be in the same form she showed when fairing a little better at this course last month. Roundabout Magic is a five-time course winner who looked to be returning to form last time, while Katherine Place is far less exposed than most of this field and arrives here on the back of a career best performance, so there are plenty of options to oppose Terri Rules with.

Smart Stat

Dubai Warrior - 14:00 Lingfield

2 - John Gosden's number of winners in past 10 runnings.

Dubai Warrior is already a three-time winner on artificial surfaces and, with the potential of more to come, looks up to adding to that tally here. John Gosden's colt was disappointing in the Prix Du Prince D'Orange at Longchamp in September but got back on the up when winning at Chelmsford back on the all-weather last month. He boasts a really progressive profile on synthetic surfaces and, considering his trainer took this race 12 months ago with another high-class prospect, is confidently expected to gain all-weather victory number four.