Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in America tonight
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Woodbine on Saturday...

"...looks a good starting point for him this year before he steps back up in class."

Timeform on Sir Sahib

#7 Bet Alpha - Woodbine R2 (18:33)

Bet Alpha was in quite deep when well beaten on his return from a layoff last time and now drops back to a more suitable level. That race should have put him cherry-ripe for this contest. Miriam's Sky may be the one to push the selection closest, while Blessed Two is another to factor in.

#2 Lucas n' Lori - Woodbine R4 (19:42)

Lucas n' Lori hasn't been seen for 196 days but has posted a series of solid workouts ready for this comeback. A repeat of either of his last two efforts on today's turf surface will see him go close. King Causeway has less on plate here than in last race and can fill the runner-up spot, while Zephan also commands respect.

#8 Sir Sahib - Woodbine R9 (22:30)

Sir Sahib ran some creditable races in Graded company last season before going a little bit off the boil towards the end of the year. This optional claimer looks a good starting point for him this year before he steps back up in class. Aheadbyacentury is another with solid form to his name and may be the one for the forecast.

Woodb (US) 20th Jun (R4 1m Claim)

Saturday 20 June, 7.42pm

Back Lay
Gottoknowrightnow
Lucas N Lori
Self Inflicted
Mambointheforest
Google It
English Classic
Cryptic Grip
Riverrun
Zephan
Giant Critic
King Causeway
North Battleford
Woodb (US) 20th Jun (R9 1m1f Allw Claim)

Saturday 20 June, 10.30pm

Back Lay
Say The Word
Malibu Uproar
Canmore
Neepawa
Count Again
Burning Man
Aheadbyacentury
Sir Sahib
Faraway Kitten
Lord Wimborne
Timeform,

