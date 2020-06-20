Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June

#7 Bet Alpha - Woodbine R2 (18:33)

Bet Alpha was in quite deep when well beaten on his return from a layoff last time and now drops back to a more suitable level. That race should have put him cherry-ripe for this contest. Miriam's Sky may be the one to push the selection closest, while Blessed Two is another to factor in.

#2 Lucas n' Lori - Woodbine R4 (19:42)

Lucas n' Lori hasn't been seen for 196 days but has posted a series of solid workouts ready for this comeback. A repeat of either of his last two efforts on today's turf surface will see him go close. King Causeway has less on plate here than in last race and can fill the runner-up spot, while Zephan also commands respect.

#8 Sir Sahib - Woodbine R9 (22:30)

Sir Sahib ran some creditable races in Graded company last season before going a little bit off the boil towards the end of the year. This optional claimer looks a good starting point for him this year before he steps back up in class. Aheadbyacentury is another with solid form to his name and may be the one for the forecast.