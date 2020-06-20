To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June

Flat racing
There is Flat racing from Naas on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Naas on Saturday...

"...very much the one to beat if reproducing the pick of his 2019 form..."

Timeform on Make A Challenge

Eastern Voice - 14:35 Naas

Eastern Voice shaped better than the bare result when fourth on his debut at Naas 12 days ago, ultimately going down by only two and a quarter lengths after being forced to switch in the final furlong. One place behind him that day was Battleground, who showed the benefit of that experience to win the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday, and Eastern Voice is fancied to do likewise in this maiden to open his account at the second attempt. The Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Military Style and Mexico City are feared most on their respective debuts.

Promising sort. 33/1, fourth of 18 in maiden at this C&D (good to firm) on debut 12 days ago. Likely to improve.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
08/06/20 Naas 4/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs K. J. Manning 50.46

Tango - 17:15 Naas

Tango was set some stiff tasks as a two-year-old and showed herself to be capable of useful form, notably winning a listed race by six lengths at the Curragh in October. That effort sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, likely to strip fitter with her reappearance under her belt, she is fancied to make her class tell with a defeat of Punita Arora, who showed improved form when beating a big field in a similar event over C&D 12 days ago.

Useful filly. 4/1, 5¼ lengths tenth of 15 to Love Locket in Gr 3 at Leopardstown (7f, good to firm) 11 days ago. Back down in trip. Blinkers back on. Has to be taken seriously.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
09/06/20 Leopardstown 10/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs P. B. Beggy 6.2
01/11/19 Santa Anita 8/14 Flat 1m Firm 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 25.11
13/10/19 Curragh 1/8 Flat 6f Heavy 8st 12lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.69
28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Cheveley Park 4/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm B 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 16.5
15/09/19 Curragh 7/9 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 13
23/08/19 Curragh 6/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 20.64
28/06/19 Curragh 6/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.39
19/06/19 Ascot Queen Mary 9/25 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 12
08/06/19 Navan 1/6 Flat 5f 162y Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.21
24/05/19 Curragh 2/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.6

Make A Challenge - 17:45 Naas

Make A Challenge can be forgiven his below-par effort at Doha in February and is very much the one to beat if reproducing the pick of his 2019 form. He thrived on his racing during that busy campaign, winning six times in total, and the level he achieved when recording back-to-back successes at the Curragh in the autumn sets the bar very high here. Southern Horse produced a career best after 10 months off when second in a similar event here recently and can battle it out with Urban Beat for the minor honours.

Massive improver for this yard last year, winning 6 times, including Curragh listed on heavy. Below par under much quicker conditions in Doha in February but the one to beat here.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
22/02/20 Doha (Qatar) 6/10 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 0 9st 2lbs James J. Doyle -
19/10/19 Ascot 5/17 Flat 6f Soft 0 9st 2lbs James J. Doyle 11.31
13/10/19 Curragh 1/8 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 6lbs James J. Doyle 3
28/09/19 Curragh 1/20 Flat 5f Soft 0 9st 8lbs James J. Doyle 6.31
15/09/19 Curragh 2/24 Flat 6f Good 0 8st 13lbs J. M. Sheridan 7.79
16/08/19 Curragh 1/14 Flat 6f Soft 0 9st 0lbs James J. Doyle 13.71
03/08/19 Galway 1/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 0 10st 4lbs J. M. Sheridan 5.24
30/07/19 Galway 1/16 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 7lbs James J. Doyle 17
14/06/19 Fairyhouse 5/17 Flat 7f Soft 0 9st 8lbs J. M. Sheridan 13
30/05/19 Fairyhouse 1/7 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 8lbs J. M. Sheridan 3.8
14/05/19 Killarney 2/8 Flat 1m 40y Good 0 9st 7lbs J. M. Sheridan 11.5
27/04/19 Limerick 7/16 Flat 1m Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs J. M. Sheridan 30
21/12/18 Dundalk 4/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 5lbs K. J. Leonard 15.77
14/12/18 Dundalk 3/13 Flat 7f Slow 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 25.45
07/12/18 Dundalk 8/14 Flat 1m 2f 150y Slow 9st 5lbs A. M. Glynn 470.29
21/11/18 Dundalk 7/8 Flat 6f Std 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 25

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

