Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Naas on Saturday...
"...very much the one to beat if reproducing the pick of his 2019 form..."
Timeform on Make A Challenge
Eastern Voice shaped better than the bare result when fourth on his debut at Naas 12 days ago, ultimately going down by only two and a quarter lengths after being forced to switch in the final furlong. One place behind him that day was Battleground, who showed the benefit of that experience to win the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday, and Eastern Voice is fancied to do likewise in this maiden to open his account at the second attempt. The Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Military Style and Mexico City are feared most on their respective debuts.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Naas
|4/18
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|K. J. Manning
|50.46
Tango was set some stiff tasks as a two-year-old and showed herself to be capable of useful form, notably winning a listed race by six lengths at the Curragh in October. That effort sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, likely to strip fitter with her reappearance under her belt, she is fancied to make her class tell with a defeat of Punita Arora, who showed improved form when beating a big field in a similar event over C&D 12 days ago.
Useful filly. 4/1, 5¼ lengths tenth of 15 to Love Locket in Gr 3 at Leopardstown (7f, good to firm) 11 days ago. Back down in trip. Blinkers back on. Has to be taken seriously.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/06/20
|Leopardstown
|10/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|P. B. Beggy
|6.2
|01/11/19
|Santa Anita
|8/14
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|25.11
|13/10/19
|Curragh
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|8st 12lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.69
|28/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) Cheveley Park
|4/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|16.5
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|7/9
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|13
|23/08/19
|Curragh
|6/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|20.64
|28/06/19
|Curragh
|6/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|5.39
|19/06/19
|Ascot Queen Mary
|9/25
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|12
|08/06/19
|Navan
|1/6
|Flat
|5f 162y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.21
|24/05/19
|Curragh
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|3.6
Make A Challenge can be forgiven his below-par effort at Doha in February and is very much the one to beat if reproducing the pick of his 2019 form. He thrived on his racing during that busy campaign, winning six times in total, and the level he achieved when recording back-to-back successes at the Curragh in the autumn sets the bar very high here. Southern Horse produced a career best after 10 months off when second in a similar event here recently and can battle it out with Urban Beat for the minor honours.
Massive improver for this yard last year, winning 6 times, including Curragh listed on heavy. Below par under much quicker conditions in Doha in February but the one to beat here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/02/20
|Doha (Qatar)
|6/10
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 2lbs
|James J. Doyle
|-
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|5/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|0
|9st 2lbs
|James J. Doyle
|11.31
|13/10/19
|Curragh
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 6lbs
|James J. Doyle
|3
|28/09/19
|Curragh
|1/20
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|0
|9st 8lbs
|James J. Doyle
|6.31
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|2/24
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|0
|8st 13lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|7.79
|16/08/19
|Curragh
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|0
|9st 0lbs
|James J. Doyle
|13.71
|03/08/19
|Galway
|1/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|0
|10st 4lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|5.24
|30/07/19
|Galway
|1/16
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|9st 7lbs
|James J. Doyle
|17
|14/06/19
|Fairyhouse
|5/17
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|0
|9st 8lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|13
|30/05/19
|Fairyhouse
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|9st 8lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|3.8
|14/05/19
|Killarney
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 40y
|Good
|0
|9st 7lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|11.5
|27/04/19
|Limerick
|7/16
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|30
|21/12/18
|Dundalk
|4/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|K. J. Leonard
|15.77
|14/12/18
|Dundalk
|3/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|25.45
|07/12/18
|Dundalk
|8/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 150y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|A. M. Glynn
|470.29
|21/11/18
|Dundalk
|7/8
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|25
Promising sort. 33/1, fourth of 18 in maiden at this C&D (good to firm) on debut 12 days ago. Likely to improve.