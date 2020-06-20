Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June

Eastern Voice - 14:35 Naas

Eastern Voice shaped better than the bare result when fourth on his debut at Naas 12 days ago, ultimately going down by only two and a quarter lengths after being forced to switch in the final furlong. One place behind him that day was Battleground, who showed the benefit of that experience to win the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday, and Eastern Voice is fancied to do likewise in this maiden to open his account at the second attempt. The Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Military Style and Mexico City are feared most on their respective debuts.

No. 2 (4) Eastern Voice (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: J. S. Bolger, Ireland

Jockey: K. J. Manning

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Naas 4/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs K. J. Manning 50.46

Tango - 17:15 Naas

Tango was set some stiff tasks as a two-year-old and showed herself to be capable of useful form, notably winning a listed race by six lengths at the Curragh in October. That effort sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, likely to strip fitter with her reappearance under her belt, she is fancied to make her class tell with a defeat of Punita Arora, who showed improved form when beating a big field in a similar event over C&D 12 days ago.

No. 12 (5) Tango (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 9667418-0

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Leopardstown 10/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs P. B. Beggy 6.2 01/11/19 Santa Anita 8/14 Flat 1m Firm 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 25.11 13/10/19 Curragh 1/8 Flat 6f Heavy 8st 12lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.69 28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Cheveley Park 4/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm B 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 16.5 15/09/19 Curragh 7/9 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 13 23/08/19 Curragh 6/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 20.64 28/06/19 Curragh 6/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.39 19/06/19 Ascot Queen Mary 9/25 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 12 08/06/19 Navan 1/6 Flat 5f 162y Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.21 24/05/19 Curragh 2/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.6

Make A Challenge - 17:45 Naas

Make A Challenge can be forgiven his below-par effort at Doha in February and is very much the one to beat if reproducing the pick of his 2019 form. He thrived on his racing during that busy campaign, winning six times in total, and the level he achieved when recording back-to-back successes at the Curragh in the autumn sets the bar very high here. Southern Horse produced a career best after 10 months off when second in a similar event here recently and can battle it out with Urban Beat for the minor honours.

No. 1 (7) Make A Challenge (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: James J. Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: - Form: 1112115-6