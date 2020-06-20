To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Greyville on Saturday...

"...edged out by a half-length but actually recording the best Timefigure in the race."

Timeform on Tristful

#11 Tristful - Greyville R8 (14:05)

A four-time winner at this venue, Tristan was back to his best when runner-up at this venue in March, edged out by a half-length but actually recording the best Timefigure in the race. He has struggled in pattern company in the past but looks to be at the very top of his game at the minute, and with the step up in trip possibly to his advantage, he gets the vote ahead of Belgarion and Return Flight.

#8 Bella Bellarina - Greyville R9 (14:40)

Bella Bellarina has returned in much improved form this season, notably when a narrow second at Scottsville on her penultimate outing. Her latest effort saw her finish a respectable third at the same venue in February, and though her record at this track is far from desirable, she should know much more by now and is expected to be bang there. Valeriana could prove second best, while Ginger Biscuit makes up the shortlist.

#10 Sovereign Spirit - Greyville R10 (15:15)

Sovereign Spirit racked up a pair of wins at Scottsville this time last year, and continued to improve as the season went on. He has returned in good, if not better heart this term, notably when putting up a career-best effort to get with just over three lengths of the winner in a Grade 2 at Kenilworth on January. He was a little below form when third in a listed race at the same venue in February, but is expected to bounce back from that considering his good record when fresh. He is also stepped significantly back in trip, and provided that proves a positive not a negative, he ought to be able to take advantage of having his sights lowered. Hudoo Magic and Calvary look the two to take advantage should the selection not fire.

Grey (RSA) 20th Jun (R8 1900m Grd 2)

Saturday 20 June, 2.05pm

Back Lay
Belgarion
Camphoratus
Duke Of Spin
Majestic Mozart
Dharma
Return Flight
More Magic
Pack Leader
Crown Towers
Tristful
Eyes Wide Open
Herodotus
Grey (RSA) 20th Jun (R9 1000m Hcap)

Saturday 20 June, 2.40pm

Back Lay
Round The Horn
Captain Of Colour
Tarocco
Ginger Biscuit
Yaas
Kinskys Crusade
Touch Of Magic
Bella Bellarina
Royal View
Valeriana
Grey (RSA) 20th Jun (R10 1200m Stks)

Saturday 20 June, 3.15pm

Back Lay
Bwana
Captain Tatters
Celtic Voyager
Sniper Shot
Speedpoint
Wonderwall
Tribal Fusion
Hudoo Magic
So Var
Sovereign Spirit
Calvary
Roy Had Enough
Timeform,

