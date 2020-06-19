Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June

Back

Al Rufaa - 14:15 Newmarket

Al Rufaa duly confirmed the promise of his eye-catching debut when landing a York novice in October, setting a fair pace and seeing out the race well, all the more impressively in fact considering he took time to settle. He is bred in the purple, a Kingman colt out of a daughter of Cape Cross, and couldn't really be in better hands, particularly with John Gosden's runners in good form at the minute, so expect him to improve past his opening mark and make his handicap debut a winning one.

Lay

Barber Of Seville - 18:25 Kempton

Barber Of Seville was easy to back on his debut at Newmarket earlier this month, and didn't shape as well as many of John Gosden's debutants did at the meeting, shaken up over two furlongs out before losing his place gradually. That form doesn't look too strong either, with neither of the three runners that have raced since improving on their effort that day. Barber Of Seville is entitled to improve himself, and has experience on his side, but he has already been gelded, and there are a couple of newcomers in this race that may be worth taking him on with.

Smart Stat

Eastern Sheriff - 20:40 Ripon

16% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate with handicap debutants

Eastern Sheriff made a winning start over a mile in a Kempton novice in November, an especially encouraging performance considering he's a brother to St Leger winner Harbour Law. He matched that form when fourth at Linfield on his reappearance earlier this month despite plenty going wrong, doing well to throw down any sort of challenge having been poorly placed throughout. There ought to be more to come now sent handicapping, and with the step up in trip sure to eke out further progress, he may well have been underestimated by his opening mark.