Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June

Racing
Timeform pick out three bets from across the UK on Saturday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...

"...expect him to improve past his opening mark and make his handicap debut a winning one."

Timeform on Al Rufaa

Back
Al Rufaa - 14:15 Newmarket

Al Rufaa duly confirmed the promise of his eye-catching debut when landing a York novice in October, setting a fair pace and seeing out the race well, all the more impressively in fact considering he took time to settle. He is bred in the purple, a Kingman colt out of a daughter of Cape Cross, and couldn't really be in better hands, particularly with John Gosden's runners in good form at the minute, so expect him to improve past his opening mark and make his handicap debut a winning one.

Lay
Barber Of Seville - 18:25 Kempton

Barber Of Seville was easy to back on his debut at Newmarket earlier this month, and didn't shape as well as many of John Gosden's debutants did at the meeting, shaken up over two furlongs out before losing his place gradually. That form doesn't look too strong either, with neither of the three runners that have raced since improving on their effort that day. Barber Of Seville is entitled to improve himself, and has experience on his side, but he has already been gelded, and there are a couple of newcomers in this race that may be worth taking him on with.

Smart Stat
Eastern Sheriff - 20:40 Ripon

16% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate with handicap debutants

Eastern Sheriff made a winning start over a mile in a Kempton novice in November, an especially encouraging performance considering he's a brother to St Leger winner Harbour Law. He matched that form when fourth at Linfield on his reappearance earlier this month despite plenty going wrong, doing well to throw down any sort of challenge having been poorly placed throughout. There ought to be more to come now sent handicapping, and with the step up in trip sure to eke out further progress, he may well have been underestimated by his opening mark.

Recommended bets

Al Rufaa – 14:15 Newmarket
Barber Of Seville – 18:25 Kempton
Eastern Sheriff – 20:40 Ripon

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Newm 20th Jun (7f Hcap)

Saturday 20 June, 2.15pm

Back Lay
Al Rufaa
King Ragnar
Lion Tower
River Nymph
Amazing News
Mount Mogan
Wild Hero
Katzoff
National League
Old News
Kemp 20th Jun (7f Mdn Stks)

Saturday 20 June, 6.25pm

Back Lay
Barber of Seville
King Zain
Recovery Run
Royal Tribute
Genuflex
Reset Button
Ripon 20th Jun (1m4f Hcap)

Saturday 20 June, 8.40pm

Back Lay
Marcela De Vega
Eastern Sheriff
Qaaddim
Dark Heart
Socially Shady
Timeform,

