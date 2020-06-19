To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Racing Post Live

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Randwick on Saturday...

"...looks weighted to go well here and should be able to make amends with a smoother passage..."

Timeform on Bigboyroy

#3 Superium - Randwick R7 (06:05)

Superium hit the line well when third at Rosehill recently, though he again found the shorter trip slightly on the sharp side. This step back up to six furlongs should suit him much better and he has strong claims to regain the winning thread from a nice inside draw. Hulk is a consistent performer who holds solid claims, but may come up slightly short once again, while Monte Ditto is one to keep an eye on for third.

#4 Mr Dependable - Randwick R8 (06:45)

Mr Dependable stuck on well to finish fourth behind a subsequent winner at Rosehill on his latest outing, and he is open to improvement with that effort now under his belt. He has good early speed, enough to overcome the wide draw, and should prove hard to beat now stepped up to a mile. Starspangled Rodeo and Chocolatier look the pick of the remainder.

#11 Bigboyroy - Randwick R9 (07:25)

Bigboyroy found himself in all sorts of trouble at Canterbury last time, blundering at the start, checked inside four out, and again approaching two out, before finishing with a strong run when the race was all but over. He looks weighted to go well here and should be able to make amends with a smoother passage, so he gets the vote ahead of Spencer and Bandersnatch.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Superium – Randwick R7 (06:05)
#4 Mr Dependable – Randwick R8 (06:45)
#11 Bigboyroy – Randwick R9 (07:25)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Rand (AUS) 20th Jun (R7 1200m Hcap)

Saturday 20 June, 6.05am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Oakfield Twilight
2. Jazzland
3. Superium
4. What Could Be
5. Nindamos
6. Poetic Charmer
7. Tonys Reward
8. Charretera
9. Monte Ditto
10. Noble Joey
11. Hulk
12. Military Academy
13. Ragged Rascal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Rand (AUS) 20th Jun (R8 1600m Hcap)

Saturday 20 June, 6.45am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Starspangled Rodeo
2. Dark Eyes
3. Oakfield Captain
4. Mr Dependable
5. My Swashbuckler
6. Pelethronius
7. Travancore
8. Chocolatier
9. Picaro
10. Convinced
11. Adana
12. Agassi
13. Orcein
14. Notabadharada
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Rand (AUS) 20th Jun (R9 1400m Hcap)

Saturday 20 June, 7.25am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Spencer
3. Bandersnatch
5. Ballet Master
6. Got Unders
7. Juventus
9. Kiss The Bride
10. Bergen
11. Bigboyroy
12. Bye See
13. High Low Bet
14. All But Gone
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles