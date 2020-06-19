Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 20 June

#3 Superium - Randwick R7 (06:05)

Superium hit the line well when third at Rosehill recently, though he again found the shorter trip slightly on the sharp side. This step back up to six furlongs should suit him much better and he has strong claims to regain the winning thread from a nice inside draw. Hulk is a consistent performer who holds solid claims, but may come up slightly short once again, while Monte Ditto is one to keep an eye on for third.

#4 Mr Dependable - Randwick R8 (06:45)

Mr Dependable stuck on well to finish fourth behind a subsequent winner at Rosehill on his latest outing, and he is open to improvement with that effort now under his belt. He has good early speed, enough to overcome the wide draw, and should prove hard to beat now stepped up to a mile. Starspangled Rodeo and Chocolatier look the pick of the remainder.

#11 Bigboyroy - Randwick R9 (07:25)

Bigboyroy found himself in all sorts of trouble at Canterbury last time, blundering at the start, checked inside four out, and again approaching two out, before finishing with a strong run when the race was all but over. He looks weighted to go well here and should be able to make amends with a smoother passage, so he gets the vote ahead of Spencer and Bandersnatch.