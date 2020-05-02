Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 2 May

#1 Overpraise - Tampa Bay R4 (18:58)

This is a weak maiden claimer that can go the way of dirt debutant Overpraise. The selection has only run on turf and all-weather to date but has a dirt pedigree and a running style that should be well suited to the main track. One More Drink should emerge as the main threat.

#2 Catsoutofthebag - Tampa Bay R5 (19:29)

Catsoutofthebag wasn't disgraced when beaten just under four lengths into sixth in a better race than this at Gulfstream last time. She should be prominent from the outset and can fend off Tatterazzi, who is another taking a drop in class.

#1 Sugar Fix - Tampa Bay R9 (21:37)

Sugar Fix goes well on the Tampa Bay turf and switches back to that surface after a good runner-up finish on dirt last time. She should be in a good enough stalking position to pick up the front-running Matinee Girl late in the day. Strong Gem is another worth considering.