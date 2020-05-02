To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 2 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...has a dirt pedigree and a running style that should be well suited to the main track."

Timeform on Overpraise

#1 Overpraise - Tampa Bay R4 (18:58)

This is a weak maiden claimer that can go the way of dirt debutant Overpraise. The selection has only run on turf and all-weather to date but has a dirt pedigree and a running style that should be well suited to the main track. One More Drink should emerge as the main threat.

#2 Catsoutofthebag - Tampa Bay R5 (19:29)

Catsoutofthebag wasn't disgraced when beaten just under four lengths into sixth in a better race than this at Gulfstream last time. She should be prominent from the outset and can fend off Tatterazzi, who is another taking a drop in class.

#1 Sugar Fix - Tampa Bay R9 (21:37)

Sugar Fix goes well on the Tampa Bay turf and switches back to that surface after a good runner-up finish on dirt last time. She should be in a good enough stalking position to pick up the front-running Matinee Girl late in the day. Strong Gem is another worth considering.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 2nd May (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Saturday 2 May, 6.58pm

Overpraise
Shift The Blame
One More Drink
Captainontherocks
Drama An Victory
Diamond Dreamer
Silent Mischief
Imperial Greatness
Ricky Run
Swift Kid
Tampa (US) 2nd May (R5 1m Claim)

Saturday 2 May, 7.29pm

Finest Jewel
Catsoutofthebag
Beachtreasuregirl
Eye On The Finish
Tatterazzi
Bizness Beauty
Inca Princess
Shenu Shenume
Lemon Water
One Slick Fact
Ms. Amethyst
Sweepeno
Little Bella
Broken English
Tampa (US) 2nd May (R9 1m Claim)

Saturday 2 May, 9.37pm

Sugar Fix
Argentinian Roots
Peace Taker
Strong Gem
Matinee Girl
Fashion Frame
Bella Linda
Sayyida Al Hurra
Melissani
Pert
Miss Dawn
Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

