Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 2 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Timeform select their three best bets at Morphettville on Saturday...

"...does not know how to run a bad race at this venue..."

Timeform on Behemoth

#9 Toffee Tongue - Morphettville R7 (06:56)

Toffee Tongue may still be a maiden, but she has finished runner-up on each of her last four starts, including when finding only Colette too good in the Australian Oaks last time. She put three lengths between herself and the rest of the field that day and, having been drawn nicely towards the rail, looks the one they all have to beat here. Affair To Remember hit the line well to finish third after a poor start last time and another big run could be forthcoming, while Vegas Jewel is also worth a second look if able to replicate the form she showed last season.

#1 Sunlight - Morphettville R8 (07:36)

Three time Group 1 winner Sunlight finished runner-up in the Irwin Stakes on her first appearance of the season last month, driving through to lead narrowly but ultimately no match for Lightening Stakes winner Gytrash. Sunlight generally improves second up however, and though she may have been drawn in a less than ideal stall, she still represents the class act in the race and has a strong chance to open her account for the campaign. Savatiano has been progressing well this campaign and shouldn't be too far away again, while two-year-old filly Away Game, who has won the Magic Millions and the Percy during her terrific juvenile campaign, is certainly worth another look under a weight-for-age allowance as she attempts to reward connections' bold plan to run her here.

#Behemoth - Morphettville R9 (08:15)

There is plenty of strength in depth to this renewal of the D C McKay Stakes, with Home Of The Brave and Jungle Edge both able to boast wins at Group level, but it may be worth siding with Behemoth, who is having his first outing of the season. The David jolly trained charge generally goes well after a break and he will have had this race in his sights for a while now. He trialled well here last month and does not know how to run a bad race at this venue, so he gets the nod to open his campaign with a win. The Godolphin owned Home Of The Brave, winner of the Criterion in his heyday, is now an eight-year-old, but he still has a race in him and is expected to be right up there, while his stablemate Viridine has solid place claims.

Morp (AUS) 2nd May (R7 2000m Grp1)

Saturday 2 May, 6.56am

1. Fascino
2. Nudge
3. Moonlight Maid
4. Asiago
5. Vegas Jewel
6. La Falaise
7. Betcha Flying
8. Wings Of Pastrami
9. Toffee Tongue
10. Silent Sovereign
11. Selica
12. Beauty Bolt
13. Sierra Sue
14. Affair To Remember
15. Zayydani
16. Walking Flying
18. Donttelltheboss
19. Realm Of Flowers
Morp (AUS) 2nd May (R8 1200m Grp1)

Saturday 2 May, 7.36am

1. Sunlight
2. I Am Excited
3. Savatiano
4. Madam Rouge
5. Teleplay
6. Bams On Fire
7. Spanish Whisper
8. Humma Humma
9. Embrace Me
10. Bella Vella
11. Amberdi
12. Everyday Lady
13. Street Icon
14. Beautiful Flyer
15. Lyre
16. Away Game
18. Kenyan Wonder
Morp (AUS) 2nd May (R9 1100m Grp3)

Saturday 2 May, 8.15am

2. Home Of The Brave
3. Viridine
4. Jungle Edge
5. Behemoth
6. Bold Star
7. Parsifal
9. Shamino
10. Kabini
11. Arrow Lane
12. Benz
13. Kenyan Wonder
Timeform,

