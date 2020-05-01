Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 2 May

#9 Toffee Tongue - Morphettville R7 (06:56)

Toffee Tongue may still be a maiden, but she has finished runner-up on each of her last four starts, including when finding only Colette too good in the Australian Oaks last time. She put three lengths between herself and the rest of the field that day and, having been drawn nicely towards the rail, looks the one they all have to beat here. Affair To Remember hit the line well to finish third after a poor start last time and another big run could be forthcoming, while Vegas Jewel is also worth a second look if able to replicate the form she showed last season.

#1 Sunlight - Morphettville R8 (07:36)

Three time Group 1 winner Sunlight finished runner-up in the Irwin Stakes on her first appearance of the season last month, driving through to lead narrowly but ultimately no match for Lightening Stakes winner Gytrash. Sunlight generally improves second up however, and though she may have been drawn in a less than ideal stall, she still represents the class act in the race and has a strong chance to open her account for the campaign. Savatiano has been progressing well this campaign and shouldn't be too far away again, while two-year-old filly Away Game, who has won the Magic Millions and the Percy during her terrific juvenile campaign, is certainly worth another look under a weight-for-age allowance as she attempts to reward connections' bold plan to run her here.

#Behemoth - Morphettville R9 (08:15)

There is plenty of strength in depth to this renewal of the D C McKay Stakes, with Home Of The Brave and Jungle Edge both able to boast wins at Group level, but it may be worth siding with Behemoth, who is having his first outing of the season. The David jolly trained charge generally goes well after a break and he will have had this race in his sights for a while now. He trialled well here last month and does not know how to run a bad race at this venue, so he gets the nod to open his campaign with a win. The Godolphin owned Home Of The Brave, winner of the Criterion in his heyday, is now an eight-year-old, but he still has a race in him and is expected to be right up there, while his stablemate Viridine has solid place claims.