Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 2 January

#3 Sentbydestiny - Turffontein R5 (12:50 GMT)

Sentbydestiny won a Grade 1 at Greyville in August and then ran at least as well after three months off when third (beaten three and a half lengths) in a Grade 2 at this course last time. She faces a formidable opponent here in the unbeaten Anything Goes, but Sentbydestiny receives a significant weight allowance from that rival and just about shades the vote. Gee For Go completes the shortlist in a red-hot Grade 3.

#2 Mk's Pride - Turffontein R6 (13:25 GMT)

Mk's Pride and Catchy Twentytwo look the pair to focus on here. The latter got the verdict when they met in a Grade 2 at this course in October, but the shorter trip this time could be enough to swing the balance in favour of Mk's Pride. He wasn't at his best in that Grade 2 and is better judged on the useful form he showed to score over this course and distance on his previous start, where he had recent maiden winner Flying Carpet back in third.

#7 Expressfromtheus - Turffontein R7 (14:00 GMT)

Expressfromtheus has won her last two races at the Vaal in good style, taking her career record to five wins from 12 starts. Her latest victory represented a career-best effort, keeping going well to land the spoils by a length and three quarters, and a repeat of that form will give her every chance of taking the step up in grade here in her stride. Chijmes and Running Brave are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

