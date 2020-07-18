Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 18 July

#2 Ima Beast - Woodbine R1 (18:00 BST)

Ima Beast took a big step forward when winning an allowance optional claimer on the all-weather here last time, recording a very fast speed figure in the process. She will take all the beating if able to transfer that apparent improvement to turf in this contest. Sweet Yare N Dira should emerge as the main danger.

#2 Elusive Knight - Woodbine R5 (20:14 BST)

Elusive Knight has filled the runner-up spot on his last three starts, but the figures he has been putting up suggest that it's only a matter of time before he adds to his sole debut success. Clayton ran at least as well in defeat last time as when winning his maiden and looks the main threat, while Auburn Hills makes up the shortlist.

#10 Muchacha - Woodbine R7 (21:21 BST)

Trainer Mark Casse holds a strong hand in this maiden with Our Secret Agent and Tiz Affair, though second-time starter Muchacha is taken to improve past the pair of them. The selection ran well to be third on debut here last month and can get off the mark now she steps up in distance slightly.

