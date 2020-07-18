To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 18 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Kenilworth on Saturday...

"...arrives at the top of his game and should continue to give a good account..."

Timeform on Aqua Bolt

#10 Trippin The Stars - Kenilworth R3 (12:25 BST)

Trippin The Stars stepped up on her previous efforts when second at this venue last time, and a repeat of that form will likely make her the one to beat in this line-up. The newcomers Winter Furi and Social Butterfly could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#7 Sudden Star - Kenilworth R5 (13:45 BST)

Sudden Star didn't need to improve to belatedly get off the mark here last time, ultimately winning by three lengths with a bit in hand. He switches to handicaps here from a potentially lenient mark and looks to hold sound claims of following up now that he's in the winning groove. Smart William and Miraculously Ours are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#7 Aqua Bolt - Kenilworth R7 (14:55 BST)

Aqua Bolt showed improved form when successful here on his most recent outing, keeping going well to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. This represents a significant step up in grade, but he clearly arrives at the top of his game and should continue to give a good account. Brave Tiger and Power Grid are next best.

Recommended bets

#10 Trippin The Stars - Kenilworth R3 (12:25 BST)
#7 Sudden Star - Kenilworth R5 (13:45 BST)
#7 Aqua Bolt - Kenilworth R7 (14:55 BST)

Kenil (RSA) 18th Jul (R5 1950m Hcap)

Saturday 18 July, 1.45pm

Kenil (RSA) 18th Jul (R7 1200m Hcap)

Saturday 18 July, 2.55pm

Timeform,

