Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 18 July

#10 Trippin The Stars - Kenilworth R3 (12:25 BST)

Trippin The Stars stepped up on her previous efforts when second at this venue last time, and a repeat of that form will likely make her the one to beat in this line-up. The newcomers Winter Furi and Social Butterfly could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#7 Sudden Star - Kenilworth R5 (13:45 BST)

Sudden Star didn't need to improve to belatedly get off the mark here last time, ultimately winning by three lengths with a bit in hand. He switches to handicaps here from a potentially lenient mark and looks to hold sound claims of following up now that he's in the winning groove. Smart William and Miraculously Ours are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#7 Aqua Bolt - Kenilworth R7 (14:55 BST)

Aqua Bolt showed improved form when successful here on his most recent outing, keeping going well to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. This represents a significant step up in grade, but he clearly arrives at the top of his game and should continue to give a good account. Brave Tiger and Power Grid are next best.

