Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 18 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Saturday
Timeform select the three best bets at Randwick on Saturday...

#11 Rosina Kojonup - Randwick R7 (06:20)

Rosina Kojonup was sent off near the top of the market in the Gosford Guineas on her final start back in December 2018, and though she could only manage fifth, she is clearly a mare with plenty of ability. The long layoff is a concern, but she has won each of her three trials in the lead up to her reappearance, and considering she can race from bottom weight here, she could be worth siding with to hold out leading players Spaceboy and Witherspoon.

#7 Strawb - Randwick R8 (07:00)

Strawb has won four of her last five races, and the one she lost was only down to missing the break, conceding 10 lengths from the off. She has been mightily impressive in winning both her starts since the resumption, and though she has a slightly awkward draw to contend with, it is likely she will have the talent to overcome it. Madam Legend is another progressive sort and looks to be a real threat to the selection, while Almerheri should also go well.

#11 Le Gai Soleil - Randwick R9 (07:40)

Le Gai Soleil brought up the hat-trick with ease over this course and distance last start, still towards the rear as they came around the turn before racing away impressively to win by three lengths. This is a step up in grade but she is a promising filly capable of taking it in her stride. Adana wasn't beaten far last time and is expected to be in the mix, while Convinced could also be worth another chance after a disappointing effort last time.

Recommended bets

#11 Rosina Kojonup – Randwick R7 (06:20)
#7 Strawb – Randwick R8 (07:00)
#11 Le Gai Soleil – Randwick R9 (07:40)

Rand (AUS) 18th Jul (R7 1000m Hcap)

Saturday 18 July, 6.20am

1. Witherspoon
2. Black Magnum
3. Top Striker
4. Spaceboy
5. Prairie Fire
6. Buckin Beauty
8. Biscara
10. Phoenix River
11. Rosina Kojonup
Rand (AUS) 18th Jul (R8 1400m Hcap)

Saturday 18 July, 7.00am

1. Threeood
2. Madam Legend
3. High Low Bet
4. Jay Jay Dar
5. Almerheri
6. Pressure
7. Strawb
8. Vitesse
9. Echo Gem
10. Ondo Pasa
11. Bowery Breeze
12. Capri Of Tuffy
Rand (AUS) 18th Jul (R9 1550m Hcap)

Saturday 18 July, 7.40am

2. Roman Son
4. Boomtown Rat
5. Adana
6. Chocolatier
7. Zourhea
8. Convinced
9. Pelethronius
10. Chalmers
11. Le Gai Soleil
12. Assaultnbathory
13. Derbari
