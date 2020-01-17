Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 18 January

Back

Sam Brown - 13:30 Haydock

Sam Brown is still low-mileage for an eight-year-old and was most impressive when scoring by 22 lengths at Lingfield earlier this month on his return from a long absence. Anthony Honeyball's charge has now won four of his five starts and created an excellent impression at Lingfield, jumping very well in the main before drawing clear. He is a smart prospect who goes well in the mud and gets the vote to make it back-to-back victories.

Deja Vue - 16:15 Haydock

Deja Vue completed a simple task when getting off the mark at Ffos Las in November and took another step forward when defying her opening handicap mark with ease at the same course. She was found out in listed company at Taunton last time, however, and takes a significant step up in trip, so is worth opposing from a mark 10 lb higher than the one she defied at Ffos Las.

Electric Ladyland - 14:10 Lingfield

£13.60 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Electric Ladyland ran well under a positive ride at Wolverhampton in September when finding only one narrowly too good, and demonstrated her professionalism when going one better next time out, travelling well and drawing clear a furlong home to win by over three lengths. She won three times from her nine starts last year, with each of those wins coming on the all-weather, and is respected from a fair opening mark, with the absence not a concern bearing in mind Watson's good record with horses returning from a break.