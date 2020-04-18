Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 18 April

#5 Total Tap - Tampa Bay R5 (19:28)

Total Tap found his winning run coming to an end when upped in class last time but is fancied to get back on track now he drops back into a $16k claimer (last 2 wins at this level). Main danger My Cowboy will be tough to pass from the front but he could well get a bit of pace pressure from the likes of Fox Rox.

#4 Maroon Maniac - Tampa Bay R7 (20:28)

The form of Maroon Maniac's debut second here in February is looking relatively strong, with several subsequent winners emerging from it. He can get off the mark at the second time of asking. Chad Brown's Economic Policy possesses a similar profile to the selection and rates the biggest threat.

#7 Classy Lyn - Tampa Bay R9 (21:32)

Classy Lyn was stretched by the longer trip last time and should be much better suited dropping back to the distance of her impressive win here on her penultimate start. Here Comes Jackie usually competes in better contests than this and should also be on the premises, while Sundrenched completes the shortlist.

