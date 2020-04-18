To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 18 April

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...dropping back to the distance of her impressive win here on her penultimate start..."

Timeform on Classy Lyn

#5 Total Tap - Tampa Bay R5 (19:28)

Total Tap found his winning run coming to an end when upped in class last time but is fancied to get back on track now he drops back into a $16k claimer (last 2 wins at this level). Main danger My Cowboy will be tough to pass from the front but he could well get a bit of pace pressure from the likes of Fox Rox.

#4 Maroon Maniac - Tampa Bay R7 (20:28)

The form of Maroon Maniac's debut second here in February is looking relatively strong, with several subsequent winners emerging from it. He can get off the mark at the second time of asking. Chad Brown's Economic Policy possesses a similar profile to the selection and rates the biggest threat.

#7 Classy Lyn - Tampa Bay R9 (21:32)

Classy Lyn was stretched by the longer trip last time and should be much better suited dropping back to the distance of her impressive win here on her penultimate start. Here Comes Jackie usually competes in better contests than this and should also be on the premises, while Sundrenched completes the shortlist.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#5 Total Tap – Tampa Bay R5 (19:28)
#4 Maroon Maniac – Tampa Bay R7 (20:28)
#7 Classy Lyn – Tampa Bay R9 (21:32)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 18th Apr (R5 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 18 April, 7.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Whistle Me Home
Pure Luck
Bold Response
My Cowboy
Total Tap
Blue Pigeon
Enduring Honor
Ty Ran A Homer
New Jersey John
Fox Rox
Mr Wrench It
Rudiger
Real Estate Mogul
Talk To The Media
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 18th Apr (R7 1m1f Mdn)

Saturday 18 April, 8.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Safe And Sound
Tiz Light The Way
Hey Sach
Maroon Maniac
Economic Policy
Fortyeightstraight
Big Dreaming
Kentucky Ghost
Papas Place
Light Cruiser
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 18th Apr (R9 1m Claim)

Saturday 18 April, 9.32pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sundrenched
Puro Blanco
Feisty Chi Chi
Classy Of Course
Feets Of Feather
Karsavina
Classy Lynn
Lady Brexit
Here Comes Jackie
Cha Cha Heels
Ms. Amethyst
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles