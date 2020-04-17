Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 18 April

#1 Shared Ambition - Randwick R6 (06:00)

Despite finishing down the field, Shared Ambition wasn't beaten too far in the Doncaster Mile a fortnight ago, and that run can perhaps be upgraded slightly as he began awkwardly and hit the rail just before the halfway point. His effort prior to that saw him run out a comfortable winner in the Randwick City Stakes, and with this step back up in trip, along with a step back down in grade, in his favour, a repeat of that performance should see him very difficult to beat.

Best Of Days struggled to handle the soft ground in the Doncaster Mile last time but his form during the spring at Group 1 level was strong, and he looks capable of a bold showing here, while Yulong Prince, who finished ahead of the selection last time, should also be thereabouts, though the step back up to 1m2f may not necessarily be in his favour.

#1 Pierata - Randwick R7 (06:40)

Pierata's two runs this season, in the Galaxy and the TJ Smith, have both been about getting him ready to retain his crown in the All Aged Stakes. He has hit the line strong on both his outings this season, finishing just outside the frame on both occasions, but he should be at the peak of his fitness here and, with the step back up in trip undoubtedly a positive, he is taken to make his final race a winning one.

Bivouac finished well when sixth in the TJ Smith last time, and probably deserves extra credit for that effort after having too much to do from last place, while Santa Ana Lane, who finished ahead of both the aforementioned horses on his previous run, is another likely to play a big part in proceedings.

#2 Kementari - Randwick R8 (07:20)

Returning from a 13-month break, and a failed career at stud, Kementari produced a cracking effort to finish third in the Star Kingdom Stakes at Rosehill in March. He should have come on no end for that run and probably wouldn't have looked out of place lining up in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes on the back of his recent performance, so with this representing a much easier task, he looks well placed to get back to winning ways.

Kementari's stablemate Deprive finished well in the Galaxy on his last start and is another that commands respect, while Trekking, yet another Godolphin entry who also hails from the James Cummings yard shouldn't be too far away come the finish line.