To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 18 April

Racing in Australia
Royal Randwick hosts a quality card of racing on Saturday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify three bets at Royal Randwick on Saturday...

"...looks well placed to get back to winning ways."

Timeform on Kementari

#1 Shared Ambition - Randwick R6 (06:00)

Despite finishing down the field, Shared Ambition wasn't beaten too far in the Doncaster Mile a fortnight ago, and that run can perhaps be upgraded slightly as he began awkwardly and hit the rail just before the halfway point. His effort prior to that saw him run out a comfortable winner in the Randwick City Stakes, and with this step back up in trip, along with a step back down in grade, in his favour, a repeat of that performance should see him very difficult to beat.
Best Of Days struggled to handle the soft ground in the Doncaster Mile last time but his form during the spring at Group 1 level was strong, and he looks capable of a bold showing here, while Yulong Prince, who finished ahead of the selection last time, should also be thereabouts, though the step back up to 1m2f may not necessarily be in his favour.

#1 Pierata - Randwick R7 (06:40)

Pierata's two runs this season, in the Galaxy and the TJ Smith, have both been about getting him ready to retain his crown in the All Aged Stakes. He has hit the line strong on both his outings this season, finishing just outside the frame on both occasions, but he should be at the peak of his fitness here and, with the step back up in trip undoubtedly a positive, he is taken to make his final race a winning one.
Bivouac finished well when sixth in the TJ Smith last time, and probably deserves extra credit for that effort after having too much to do from last place, while Santa Ana Lane, who finished ahead of both the aforementioned horses on his previous run, is another likely to play a big part in proceedings.

#2 Kementari - Randwick R8 (07:20)

Returning from a 13-month break, and a failed career at stud, Kementari produced a cracking effort to finish third in the Star Kingdom Stakes at Rosehill in March. He should have come on no end for that run and probably wouldn't have looked out of place lining up in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes on the back of his recent performance, so with this representing a much easier task, he looks well placed to get back to winning ways.
Kementari's stablemate Deprive finished well in the Galaxy on his last start and is another that commands respect, while Trekking, yet another Godolphin entry who also hails from the James Cummings yard shouldn't be too far away come the finish line.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Shared Ambition – Randwick R6 (06:00)
#1 Pierata – Randwick R7 (06:40)
#2 Kementari – Randwick R8 (07:20)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Rand (AUS) 18th Apr (R6 2000m Grp3)

Saturday 18 April, 6.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Danceteria
2. Yulong Prince
3. Best Of Days
4. Life Less Ordinary
5. Shared Ambition
6. Nights Watch
7. Norway
8. Our Abbadean
9. Oceanex
10. Maurus
11. Greysful Glamour
12. Master Of Arts
13. House Of Cartier
14. Purple Sector
15. Rainbow Thief
16. Shadow Flight
Up
Down

Bet slip

Rand (AUS) 18th Apr (R7 1400m Grp1)

Saturday 18 April, 6.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Pierata
2. Santa Ana Lane
3. Dreamforce
4. Fierce Impact
5. Mister Sea Wolf
7. Star Of The Seas
8. White Moss
9. Tofane
10. Fasika
11. Bivouac
12. Brandenburg
13. Super Seth
14. Standout
15. Sylvias Mother
16. Cosmic Force
Up
Down

Bet slip

Rand (AUS) 18th Apr (R8 1200m Grp3)

Saturday 18 April, 7.20am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Trekking
2. Kementari
4. In Her Time
5. Deprive
6. Le Romain
7. Booker
9. Tyzone
10. Brave Song
12. Deep Image
13. All Too Royal
14. Greyworm
17. Signore Fox
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles