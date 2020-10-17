To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 17 October

American racing
Timeform pick out the three best bets in the US on Saturday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Woodbine and Keeneland on Saturday...

"...must have a decent chance on today’s terms..."

Timeform on All Inclusive

#5 All Inclusive - Woodbine R2 (18:44)

All Inclusive has been running creditably while keeping better company than this and must have a decent chance on today's terms. Speedy Moonlite is partnered by one of the top riders at Woodbine and appeals most of the rest. Last American Exit also requires consideration.

#5 Kiffle - Keeneland R3 (19:12)

Kiffle was a winner when last seen at Gulfstream Park six months ago and looks to have a first-class chance on the figures. All Fact arrives here in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the remainder, while Stellar Stiletto can grab the bronze medal.

#1 Cool Bobby - Keeneland R6 (20:51)

Cool Bobby has run well to be placed against stronger opposition on his last two outing s and holds strong claims in today's company. Lonely Private makes appeal on stable debut and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Jessup also demands a closer look.

Recommended bets

#5 All Inclusive – Woodbine R2 (18:44)
#5 Kiffle – Keeneland R3 (19:12)
#1 Cool Bobby – Keeneland R6 (20:51)

Saturday 17 October, 6.44pm

Saturday 17 October, 7.12pm

Saturday 17 October, 8.51pm

