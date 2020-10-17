Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 17 October

#5 All Inclusive - Woodbine R2 (18:44)

All Inclusive has been running creditably while keeping better company than this and must have a decent chance on today's terms. Speedy Moonlite is partnered by one of the top riders at Woodbine and appeals most of the rest. Last American Exit also requires consideration.



#5 Kiffle - Keeneland R3 (19:12)

Kiffle was a winner when last seen at Gulfstream Park six months ago and looks to have a first-class chance on the figures. All Fact arrives here in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the remainder, while Stellar Stiletto can grab the bronze medal.

#1 Cool Bobby - Keeneland R6 (20:51)

Cool Bobby has run well to be placed against stronger opposition on his last two outing s and holds strong claims in today's company. Lonely Private makes appeal on stable debut and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Jessup also demands a closer look.

