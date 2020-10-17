Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 17 October

Timeform identify the three best bets at Woodbine and Keeneland on Saturday...
Timeform on All Inclusive
#5 All Inclusive - Woodbine R2 (18:44)
All Inclusive has been running creditably while keeping better company than this and must have a decent chance on today's terms. Speedy Moonlite is partnered by one of the top riders at Woodbine and appeals most of the rest. Last American Exit also requires consideration.
#5 Kiffle - Keeneland R3 (19:12)
Kiffle was a winner when last seen at Gulfstream Park six months ago and looks to have a first-class chance on the figures. All Fact arrives here in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the remainder, while Stellar Stiletto can grab the bronze medal.
#1 Cool Bobby - Keeneland R6 (20:51)
Cool Bobby has run well to be placed against stronger opposition on his last two outing s and holds strong claims in today's company. Lonely Private makes appeal on stable debut and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Jessup also demands a closer look.