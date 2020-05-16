Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 16 May

#1 Hot Mist - Tampa Bay R2 (18:08)

Trainer Christophe Clement has posted extremely strong numbers at this Tampa Bay meet (34% strike-rate) and first-time-starter Hot Mist can further enhance that record. The selection has posted some strong workouts at her Payson Park base and will take plenty of pegging back if breaking well from the inside stall.

#2 Blazing Brooke - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Blazing Brooke has been running consistently well over this course and distance, winning in February before finishing runner-up on her last three starts. She should be thereabouts once more and will give backers a good run for their money. Luna is up there on the shortlist too, while Honest Ginger can't be left out of calculations either.

#3 Barrel of Destiny - Tampa Bay R9 (21:47)

Barrel of Destiny produced a useful performance in beating a similar field to this last time and is taken to follow up that success. Haniel has been performing consistently and is another that should be thereabouts, while Callie California and Cape Laa Di Da are others to add to the shortlist.