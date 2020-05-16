To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 16 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...produced a useful performance in beating a similar field to this last time..."

Timeform on Barrel of Destiny

#1 Hot Mist - Tampa Bay R2 (18:08)

Trainer Christophe Clement has posted extremely strong numbers at this Tampa Bay meet (34% strike-rate) and first-time-starter Hot Mist can further enhance that record. The selection has posted some strong workouts at her Payson Park base and will take plenty of pegging back if breaking well from the inside stall.

#2 Blazing Brooke - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Blazing Brooke has been running consistently well over this course and distance, winning in February before finishing runner-up on her last three starts. She should be thereabouts once more and will give backers a good run for their money. Luna is up there on the shortlist too, while Honest Ginger can't be left out of calculations either.

#3 Barrel of Destiny - Tampa Bay R9 (21:47)

Barrel of Destiny produced a useful performance in beating a similar field to this last time and is taken to follow up that success. Haniel has been performing consistently and is another that should be thereabouts, while Callie California and Cape Laa Di Da are others to add to the shortlist.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Hot Mist – Tampa Bay R2 (18:08)
#2 Blazing Brooke – Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)
#3 Barrel of Destiny – Tampa Bay R9 (21:47)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 16th May (R2 7f Mdn)

Saturday 16 May, 6.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hot Mist
Flash Flood
Wrotes Gift
Bok Choy
Reign Showers
Sweetology
Misty Express
Divine Martha
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 16th May (R8 1m Claim)

Saturday 16 May, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Denver
Blazing Brooke
Cotton Tooyah
Lady Breanna
Honest Ginger
Racinrosemary
Luna
Darlindiva
Eyerish Inspired
Blue Chicory
Caspian Tale
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 16th May (R9 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 16 May, 9.47pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cape Laa Di Da
Alydarius
Barrel Of Destiny
Itsgottabemyway
Callie California
Sapphire Jubilee
Patient Digna
Haniel
Fonda Romana
Better Yet
Lapulga
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles