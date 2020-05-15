To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 16 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Timeform select their three best bets at Morphettville on Saturday...

"...this smart galloper looks the one they all have to beat."

Timeform on Harbour Views

#9 Harbour Views - Morphettville R7 (06:45)

Harbour Views won five of his six races last season, with his only defeat coming in a $500,000 race at Flemington during the Melbourne Cup Carnival in November. His first appearance of this season saw him fall out of the gates, before making up good ground late on to finish third. He should strip fitter for that outing and will appreciate the cut in the ground, and with that in mind, this smart galloper looks the one they all have to beat. Despite a lack of wins, Seabrook has been in good form of late, and is possibly the best weighted horse in the race, while Waging War holds solid place claims.

#3 Gytrash - Morphettville R8 (07:25)

A third in the Newmarket, followed by a second in the William Reid would arguably be good enough form to vie for favouritism of this race, but when you add a breathtaking three-length win in the R N Irwin last time to Gytash's already impressive achievements this season, it is easy to see why Gordon Richards' hugely improved galloper leads the betting for the Goodwood. A wide draw may be a concern for some, but it could well play to his advantage, allowing him to settle nicely in behind what is sure to be a truly-run affair. Trekking has become something of an invariable in Australia's premier races and he should be able to give another good showing here, while Santa Ana Lane is another in with a chance as he attempts to repeat the performance that saw him claim this race two years ago.

#8 Equal Love - Morphettville R9 (08:05)

Humma Humma will likely be a popular selection, and it's easy to see why on the pick of her form, but she is an inconsistent sort who needs things to drop right, so it may be worth taking her on with Equal Love. A winner at this venue already this season, Equal Love looks well in after a big drop in the weights, and with the step up in trip likely to be in her favour, she may be able to spring a surprise at a big price. Of the remainder, Simply Dreaming may be another able to outrun her price, particularly if sticking to the positive tactics that proved successful for her here last time.

Recommended bets

#9 Harbour Views - Morphettville R7 (06:45)
#3 Gytrash - Morphettville R8 (07:25)
#8 Equal Love - Morphettville R9 (08:05)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Timeform,

