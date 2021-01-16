Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 16 January

#8 Curvation - Turffontein R7 (13:55)

Curvation was a winner over this course and distance back in September, and she has arguably improved in defeat since then, going close to regaining the winning thread at the Vaal last time. She looks to have a big chance at these weights and a bold bid is expected. Ocean Forest and Franklin appeal most of the remainder.

#5 Way Of The World - Turffontein R8 (14:28)

Way Of The World is a four-time winner at this course, including when producing a career-best effort to land the spoils here last month, finishing almost two lengths clear of Cordillera. That race has already thrown up a subsequent winner, and Way Of The World is taken to confirm the placings with her reopposing rival. Kayla's Champ gets the vote for third.

#3 Bella Rosa - Turffontein R9 (14:58)

A dual winner at the Vaal last year, Bella Rosa has raced with credit of late, including when third in a good handicap over this course and distance last month. The form of that race looks pretty strong for the grade, one next-time-out winner along with a big improver providing substance, and Bella Rosa is expected to go well again. Comet Crystal looks the pick for second, while Netta makes up the shortlist.