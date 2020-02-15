To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 15 February

Horses in a finish
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday...

"...worth another chance after posting a couple of solid placed efforts at this track..."

Timeform on Gilda Marie

#7 Gilda Marie - Aqueduct R3 (18:56)

Gilda Marie wasn't at her best last time but is worth another chance after posting a couple of solid placed efforts at this track in December. Diamond N Simon may be the one for the forecast, while Today Come Once shades it for third.

#4 Sharp Starr - Aqueduct R4 (19:25)

Sharp Starr shaped with plenty of promise to finish third on debut, particularly as she was trapped very wide. She ought to move forward with that under her belt and can strike at the second time of asking. Bankers Daughter looks the one to chase her home.

#9 Queenofeverything - Aqueduct R9 (21:56)

Despite attracting a big field, there is little depth to this maiden claimer, and it can go the way of the class-dropping Queenofeverything. Funderella looks a solid place option, while Deja Raconte can also claim some of the minor prize money.

Aque (US) 15th Feb (R3 1m Allw)

Saturday 15 February, 6.00pm

Fight On Lucy
Today Comes Once
Peaches And Spice
Diamond N Simon
Freddymo Factor
Little Song
Aque (US) 15th Feb (R4 7f Mdn)

Saturday 15 February, 6.00pm

Havin A Party
Bankers Daughter
Girls Wave
Sharp Starr
Mad For Fame
Steal My Heart
Dancing Kiki
Charlotte Webley
Stonezapper
Aque (US) 15th Feb (R9 6f Mdn Claim)

Saturday 15 February, 6.00pm

Lovely Escort
Ukiah
Magical Romance
Miss Ross
Lets Maga
Take It All Back
Funderella
Queenofeverything
Angels And Us
Sassy Secret
Timeform,

