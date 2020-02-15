Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 15 February

Aque (US) 15th Feb (R3 1m Allw)
Saturday 15 February, 6.00pm
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday...
"...worth another chance after posting a couple of solid placed efforts at this track..."
Timeform on Gilda Marie
#7 Gilda Marie - Aqueduct R3 (18:56)
Gilda Marie wasn't at her best last time but is worth another chance after posting a couple of solid placed efforts at this track in December. Diamond N Simon may be the one for the forecast, while Today Come Once shades it for third.
#4 Sharp Starr - Aqueduct R4 (19:25)
Sharp Starr shaped with plenty of promise to finish third on debut, particularly as she was trapped very wide. She ought to move forward with that under her belt and can strike at the second time of asking. Bankers Daughter looks the one to chase her home.
#9 Queenofeverything - Aqueduct R9 (21:56)
Despite attracting a big field, there is little depth to this maiden claimer, and it can go the way of the class-dropping Queenofeverything. Funderella looks a solid place option, while Deja Raconte can also claim some of the minor prize money.
