Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 15 February

Hayd 15th Feb (1m7f Juv Hrd)
Saturday 15 February, 1.30pm
|Sir Psycho
|Rockadenn
|The Pinkn
|Gerolamo Cardano
|Dehradun
|Highway To Success
|Colonel Manderson
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...
"...operating at the top of his game at present and he will prove difficult to beat..."
Timeform on Spirit Power
Spirit Power - 18:30 Newcastle
After resuming winning ways in good style over this course and distance, Spirit Power maintained his upward momentum when following up in a Kempton handicap last month. He is looking better than ever all of a sudden and, assuming he continues in his current rich vein of form, he will prove difficult to beat here as he bids for the hat-trick.
Bobby Joe Leg - 17:30 Newcastle
Bobby Joe Leg ended a long losing run down in the lowest grade over this course and distance last month, keeping his quirks in check to edge out a couple that ran on towards the near side. He faces more competitive company from 3 lb higher here however, and has a lot on his plate as he bids to follow up.
Sir Psycho - 14:40 Haydock
2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past four runnings.
Sir Psycho got himself off the mark with a fairly useful effort at Wincanton in October before an underwhelming showing when well supported on his handicap debut the following month. He left that run well and truly behind when regaining the winning thread at Exeter last month however, seeing things out strongly when others didn't, and he is taken to go in again here for a stable with a good recent record in this race.
