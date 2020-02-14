To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 15 February

Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...

"...operating at the top of his game at present and he will prove difficult to beat..."

Timeform on Spirit Power

Back
Spirit Power - 18:30 Newcastle

After resuming winning ways in good style over this course and distance, Spirit Power maintained his upward momentum when following up in a Kempton handicap last month. He is looking better than ever all of a sudden and, assuming he continues in his current rich vein of form, he will prove difficult to beat here as he bids for the hat-trick.

Lay
Bobby Joe Leg - 17:30 Newcastle

Bobby Joe Leg ended a long losing run down in the lowest grade over this course and distance last month, keeping his quirks in check to edge out a couple that ran on towards the near side. He faces more competitive company from 3 lb higher here however, and has a lot on his plate as he bids to follow up.

Smart Stat
Sir Psycho - 14:40 Haydock

2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past four runnings.

Sir Psycho got himself off the mark with a fairly useful effort at Wincanton in October before an underwhelming showing when well supported on his handicap debut the following month. He left that run well and truly behind when regaining the winning thread at Exeter last month however, seeing things out strongly when others didn't, and he is taken to go in again here for a stable with a good recent record in this race.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

