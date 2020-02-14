Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 15 February

Back

Spirit Power - 18:30 Newcastle

After resuming winning ways in good style over this course and distance, Spirit Power maintained his upward momentum when following up in a Kempton handicap last month. He is looking better than ever all of a sudden and, assuming he continues in his current rich vein of form, he will prove difficult to beat here as he bids for the hat-trick.

Lay

Bobby Joe Leg - 17:30 Newcastle

Bobby Joe Leg ended a long losing run down in the lowest grade over this course and distance last month, keeping his quirks in check to edge out a couple that ran on towards the near side. He faces more competitive company from 3 lb higher here however, and has a lot on his plate as he bids to follow up.

Smart Stat

Sir Psycho - 14:40 Haydock

2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past four runnings.

Sir Psycho got himself off the mark with a fairly useful effort at Wincanton in October before an underwhelming showing when well supported on his handicap debut the following month. He left that run well and truly behind when regaining the winning thread at Exeter last month however, seeing things out strongly when others didn't, and he is taken to go in again here for a stable with a good recent record in this race.