Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 14 November

South Africa
There's racing at Turffontein on Saturday

Timeform identify the best bets at Turffontein on Saturday...

"...a third career win beckons..."

Timeform on Second Base

#1 Singforafa - Turffontein R6 (13:30 GMT)

Singforafa goes well over this course and distance, proving at least as good as ever when finishing fourth in a similar event here last time, and she holds a big advantage on form. True To Life is not one to underestimate for a place, while Winter Watch is another to consider.

#3 Imperial Ruby - Turffontein R7 (14:05 GMT)

This looks competitive, but Imperial Ruby sets the standard on form following his third-place finish over further in a good-looking handicap here last time, and looks the one to beat back down in trip. Astrix looks best of the remainder, while Seven Patriots is another with the potential to be on the premises.

#5 Second Base - Turffontein R8 (14:40 GMT)

Three-year-old Second Base should prove a tough nut to crack. He has shown race-by-race progress, taking his tally to two wins from three runs in a minor event here last time, and a third career win beckons. Follow My Path is tough to ignore if looking elsewhere

Turf (RSA) 14th Nov (R6 1000m Listed)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 November, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Singforafa
True To Life
Pool Party
Springs Of Carmel
All Of Me
Before The Dawn
Winter Watch
Spring Break
Vernichey
Miracle Flight
Anna Capri
Slalom Queen
Sheer Talent
See You Tyger
Mercer Girl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 14th Nov (R7 1800m Grd 3)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 November, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Green Haze
Astrix
Imperial Ruby
Tilbury Fort
Glider Pilot
Orpheus
Seven Patriots
Dark Moon Rising
Christopher Robin
Victoria Paige
Snow Palace
Dance Class
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 14th Nov (R8 1600m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 November, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nebraas
Apollo Robbins
Atomic Blonde
True Words
Second Base
Oyster King
Ideal Wolff
Major Return
Banha Bridge
Follow My Path
Street Flyer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
