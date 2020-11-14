Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 14 November

#1 Singforafa - Turffontein R6 (13:30 GMT)

Singforafa goes well over this course and distance, proving at least as good as ever when finishing fourth in a similar event here last time, and she holds a big advantage on form. True To Life is not one to underestimate for a place, while Winter Watch is another to consider.

#3 Imperial Ruby - Turffontein R7 (14:05 GMT)

This looks competitive, but Imperial Ruby sets the standard on form following his third-place finish over further in a good-looking handicap here last time, and looks the one to beat back down in trip. Astrix looks best of the remainder, while Seven Patriots is another with the potential to be on the premises.

#5 Second Base - Turffontein R8 (14:40 GMT)

Three-year-old Second Base should prove a tough nut to crack. He has shown race-by-race progress, taking his tally to two wins from three runs in a minor event here last time, and a third career win beckons. Follow My Path is tough to ignore if looking elsewhere

