To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 14 March

Racing in America
Timeform select the best bets in the US on Saturday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify three bets at Tampa Bay and Penn National on Saturday...

"...ran as though a return to form was imminent..."

Timeform on Super Vision

#1 True Atka - Tampa Bay R4 (17:56)

True Atka was entitled to need her most recent start when returning from a 107-day layoff (also debut for this barn) and should move forward with that under her belt. Demanding may be the main danger, while Jenna Dawn is another worth considering.

#4 Hollywood Handsome - Penn National R4 (23:22)

Hollywood Handsome has been running well of late but may take his form to an even better level following a switch to high-percentage operator Timothy Kreiser. Run Away is another that has been performing consistently and may be the one for the forecast.

#6 Super Vision - Penn National R7 (00:43)

Super Vision ran as though a return to form was imminent when fourth over C&D last time and can take this low-level claiming contest. Scrap Iron Phil ended a spell in the doldrums when winning a similar contest to this on his most recent start and looks the biggest threat.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 True Atka - Tampa Bay R4 (17:56)
#4 Hollywood Handsome - Penn National R4 (23:22)
#6 Super Vision - Penn National R7 (00:43)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 14th Mar (R4 6f Claim)

Saturday 14 March, 4.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. True Atka
2. Demanding
3. Jenna Dawn
4. Diva Dana
5. Risen Change
6. Return the Favor
7. Rita of Cascia
8. Sassy Miss Margie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Penn (US) 14th Mar (R4 1m Claim)

Saturday 14 March, 10.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cinco Y Cinco
Moneybags
Run Away
Hollywood Handsome
Eyes On Me
Bellows
Snoop
Up
Down

Bet slip

Penn (US) 14th Mar (R7 1m Claim)

Saturday 14 March, 10.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Scrap Iron Phil
Sunshine Mark
Dimension
Flashy Baron
Clinic
Super Vision
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles