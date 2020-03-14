Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 14 March

#1 True Atka - Tampa Bay R4 (17:56)

True Atka was entitled to need her most recent start when returning from a 107-day layoff (also debut for this barn) and should move forward with that under her belt. Demanding may be the main danger, while Jenna Dawn is another worth considering.

#4 Hollywood Handsome - Penn National R4 (23:22)

Hollywood Handsome has been running well of late but may take his form to an even better level following a switch to high-percentage operator Timothy Kreiser. Run Away is another that has been performing consistently and may be the one for the forecast.

#6 Super Vision - Penn National R7 (00:43)

Super Vision ran as though a return to form was imminent when fourth over C&D last time and can take this low-level claiming contest. Scrap Iron Phil ended a spell in the doldrums when winning a similar contest to this on his most recent start and looks the biggest threat.