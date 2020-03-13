To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 14 March

Hurdling at Kempton
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Saturday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...

"...he remains open to further improvement based on his form on the level..."

Timeform on On To Victory

Back
McFabulous - 14:05 Kempton

McFabulous won three of his four starts in bumpers, cementing himself as a smart performer in that sphere, and though it took him a while to really get going over hurdles, he should improve further now he's got his head in front. He took advantage of a good opportunity to open his hurdles account when landing a Market Rasen novice last month, and though that form is still a long way shy of Championship novice level, we know from his bumper form that there's more in the locker. He remains unexposed in this code and gets the vote to make his handicap hurdle debut a winning one.

Lay
Brother Bennett - 14:50 Fontwell

Brother Bennett is a temperamental sort who took advantage of a drop in the weights to spring a surprise over this course and distance in January, though things did rather fall into his lap. He is up 6 lb for what was a somewhat fortunate victory, and he looks vulnerable off a mark in the mid-80s, so siding with him to go in again would be a huge risk.

Smart Stat
On To Victory - 15:50 Kempton

3 - Alan King's number of winners in past 10 runnings

A useful winner on the Flat, On To Victory has shown plenty of aptitude for hurdling on his three starts in this sphere, shaping well on each occasion and proving that he retains a good chunk of his natural ability. He was in contention when falling three out at Haydock on his debut over timber, before finishing third at Newbury, and second at this venue. He looked suited by the step up in trip last time, though he would have benefitted from a stronger gallop, and he remains open to further improvement based on his form on the level, so with that in mind, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account over hurdles.

Recommended bets

Back - McFabulous - 14:05 Kempton
Lay - Brother Bennett - 14:50 Fontwell
Smart Stat - On To Victory - 15:50 Kempton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

