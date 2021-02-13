Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 13 February

#5 Discreet Heat - Tampa Bay R1 (17:19)

A winner here on his penultimate start, followed by a good second last time, Discreet Heat is a big player on debut for high-percentage trainer Jon Arnett. Out of Patience is another that comes here in a very good vein of form and should go well too, while Tapsolute also comes into contention.

#4 Fox Rox - Tampa Bay R4 (18:47)

Fox Rox comes here on the on the back of several sound recent efforts, including a win over C&D two starts ago. This looks quite open but should give it another good go. Chess Master is of interest on stable debut and should go close too, while Oak Bluffs can't be left out of calculations either.

#5 Battle Creek - Tampa Bay R6 (19:46)

Battle Creek has been far from disgraced in better company than today on his last few starts and is fancied to take advantage of the drop in grade. Big Tall Dawg is in decent nick at present and is the next pick, while Danceronthebeach has been knocking on the door of late and also requires consideration.

