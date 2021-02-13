To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 13 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...should give it another good go..."

Timeform on Fox Rox

#5 Discreet Heat - Tampa Bay R1 (17:19)

A winner here on his penultimate start, followed by a good second last time, Discreet Heat is a big player on debut for high-percentage trainer Jon Arnett. Out of Patience is another that comes here in a very good vein of form and should go well too, while Tapsolute also comes into contention.

#4 Fox Rox - Tampa Bay R4 (18:47)

Fox Rox comes here on the on the back of several sound recent efforts, including a win over C&D two starts ago. This looks quite open but should give it another good go. Chess Master is of interest on stable debut and should go close too, while Oak Bluffs can't be left out of calculations either.

#5 Battle Creek - Tampa Bay R6 (19:46)

Battle Creek has been far from disgraced in better company than today on his last few starts and is fancied to take advantage of the drop in grade. Big Tall Dawg is in decent nick at present and is the next pick, while Danceronthebeach has been knocking on the door of late and also requires consideration.

Tampa (US) 13th Feb (R1 1m Claim)

Saturday 13 February, 5.19pm

Painters Pride
Tapsolute
Fourth Design
Smart Warrior
Discreet Heat
Nicole Munnings
Out Of Patience
Tampa (US) 13th Feb (R4 5f Allw)

Saturday 13 February, 6.47pm

Oak Bluffs
Bee By The Sea
Balistico
Fox Rox
Chess Master
Fair Catch
Jareth
Wapiti Way
Striking Heir
Derby City
Solitary Jack
Sold On Salsa
Souper Shenanigan
Pretty Chitu
Tampa (US) 13th Feb (R6 1m Claim)

Saturday 13 February, 7.46pm

Juan Boly
King Andres
Danceronthebeach
Big Tall Dawg
Battle Creek
Action Warrior
Survey
Hellfire Bob
Its Mandatory
Ten Miles High
