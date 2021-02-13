Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 13 February

#2 Catch Twentytwo - Turffontein R7 (13:55 GMT)

Catch Twentytwo is a classy operator and looks the one to beat here. He has won his last two starts, the latest in a Grade 3 event at this course, and he can take both this step back up in trip and grade in his stride. Mount Pleasant ought to be involved as well, while Second Base is another that merits respect.

#1 Zimbaba - Turffontein R9 (15:05 GMT)

Zimbaba produced a big career best when beating Celestial Love by three and a half lengths in a listed event at this course last month and there could be more to come yet. She can prove too strong for that rival again, while Toto is another to consider.

#5 Tierra Del Fuego - Turffontein R10 (15:40 GMT)

This is competitive, but Tierra del Fuego is very consistent, and looks the percentage call here. He ran to form when finishing four and a half lengths fourth to Golden Pheasant over course and distance last time and a repeat of that performance will see him go close once more. That rival may give him the most to do again.

