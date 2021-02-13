To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 13 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Turffontein on Saturday...

"She can prove too strong for that rival again..."

Timeform on Zimbaba

#2 Catch Twentytwo - Turffontein R7 (13:55 GMT)

Catch Twentytwo is a classy operator and looks the one to beat here. He has won his last two starts, the latest in a Grade 3 event at this course, and he can take both this step back up in trip and grade in his stride. Mount Pleasant ought to be involved as well, while Second Base is another that merits respect.

#1 Zimbaba - Turffontein R9 (15:05 GMT)

Zimbaba produced a big career best when beating Celestial Love by three and a half lengths in a listed event at this course last month and there could be more to come yet. She can prove too strong for that rival again, while Toto is another to consider.

#5 Tierra Del Fuego - Turffontein R10 (15:40 GMT)

This is competitive, but Tierra del Fuego is very consistent, and looks the percentage call here. He ran to form when finishing four and a half lengths fourth to Golden Pheasant over course and distance last time and a repeat of that performance will see him go close once more. That rival may give him the most to do again.

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

#2 Catch Twentytwo - Turffontein R7 (13:55 GMT)
#1 Zimbaba - Turffontein R9 (15:05 GMT)
#5 Tierra Del Fuego - Turffontein R10 (15:40 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Turf (RSA) 13th Feb (R7 1600m Grd 2)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 February, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mount Pleasant
Catch Twentytwo
Malmoos
Second Base
Copper Mountain
Bingwa
Eliud
Kingsleys Heart
Namib Desert
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 13th Feb (R9 1100m PLt)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 February, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zimbaba
Celestial Love
Toto
Bella Black
Queen Jay
The Villa Grand
Rainbow Haze
Roksolana
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 13th Feb (R10 1400m Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 February, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mardi Gras
Chijmes
Expressfromtheus
Zouaves
Tierra Del Fuego
Whorly Whorly
Golden Pheasant
Captain Aldo
Full Mast
Lady of Steel
Putontheredlight
Angels Power
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles