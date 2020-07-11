To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 July

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform provide the three best bets at Monmouth and Belmont on Saturday...

"...should be forwardly placed and in a good striking position from the outset."

Timeform on Nick The Cardshark

#6 Nick The Cardshark - Monmouth R1 (17:50)

Trainer Jose Delgado may hold the key to this claimer, fielding both Nick The Cardshark and High Five Cotton, and it looks significant that his favoured jockey Tomas Mejia is aboard the former. Dropping in class after a dull run at Tampa Bay last time, Nick The Cardshark should be forwardly placed and in a good striking position from the outset.

#6 Mo Flash - Belmont R2 (18:50)

It's probably worth forgiving Mo Flash's latest effort when she was returning from a layoff and also had a few problems at the start. Her prior form suggests she can be more than competitive if bouncing back to form. Radiantrithym is sure to be popular, but she finds getting her head in front hard nowadays, and may have to settle for a minor share.

#1 Long Blade - Monmouth R6 (20:10)

While Long Blade hasn't yet run as fast on dirt as he has on turf, he's still relatively unexposed on the main track and has the scope do better. He could well be a value play in this dirt sprint contest, his tactical speed likely to come in handy from the inside stall. Ray'swarrior was an impressive winner at Gulfstream last time and looks the biggest threat.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#6 Nick The Cardshark – Monmouth R1 (17:50)
#6 Mo Flash – Belmont R2 (18:50)
#1 Long Blade – Monmouth R6 (20:10)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Monm (US) 11th Jul (R1 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 5.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fun Prospect
Wilshire Star
Cobh
Jack Straight
High Five Cotton
Nick The Cardshark
The Great Loudini
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 11th Jul (R2 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 6.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miss Loyalty
Radiantrithym
Beyond Discreet
Whyisshesoolucky
Dirty Bird
Mo Flash
Solitary Gem
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Monm (US) 11th Jul (R6 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 8.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Long Blade
Shaft Of Light
Sir Rockport
Strawberry Red
Mister Storm
Dark Roast
Rayswarrior
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles