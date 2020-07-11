Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 July

#6 Nick The Cardshark - Monmouth R1 (17:50)

Trainer Jose Delgado may hold the key to this claimer, fielding both Nick The Cardshark and High Five Cotton, and it looks significant that his favoured jockey Tomas Mejia is aboard the former. Dropping in class after a dull run at Tampa Bay last time, Nick The Cardshark should be forwardly placed and in a good striking position from the outset.

#6 Mo Flash - Belmont R2 (18:50)

It's probably worth forgiving Mo Flash's latest effort when she was returning from a layoff and also had a few problems at the start. Her prior form suggests she can be more than competitive if bouncing back to form. Radiantrithym is sure to be popular, but she finds getting her head in front hard nowadays, and may have to settle for a minor share.

#1 Long Blade - Monmouth R6 (20:10)

While Long Blade hasn't yet run as fast on dirt as he has on turf, he's still relatively unexposed on the main track and has the scope do better. He could well be a value play in this dirt sprint contest, his tactical speed likely to come in handy from the inside stall. Ray'swarrior was an impressive winner at Gulfstream last time and looks the biggest threat.