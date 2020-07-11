Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 11 July

#2 Marchingontogether - Scottsville R6 (13:40)

A four-time winner at this course, Marchingontogether was narrowly edged out here in a minor affair back in March, but he more than made amends for that when producing a career-best performance to land a Grade 3 event here last month. He sets a good standard on that evidence and a repeat would be enough to see him go in again. It's My Turn and Dark Moon look the pick of the remainder.

#5 Chitengo - Scottsville R7 (14:15)

Chitengo was in tremendous form prior to lockdown, winning two of her three races since the turn of the year, and she may have needed the run when fifth at Tuffontein on her reappearance last month. She is back up in trip here and boasts some solid form, so she gets the vote ahead of Flichity By Far and Dynasty's Blossom.

#14 Paybackthemoney - Scotssville R8 (14:50)

Paybackthemoney certainly outran odds of 50/1 when a very good fifth to Marchingontogether at Grade 3 level last month, and he may have been underestimated by the market yet again. This represents a return to calmer waters for the previous course winner, as well as a significant step back in trip, and he is certainly in with a chance if he can put it all together. Farland may be the one to provide the most opposition, while Admiral's Guest is another worth a second look.