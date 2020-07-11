To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 11 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Scottsville on Saturday...

"...sets a good standard on that evidence and a repeat would be enough to see him go in again."

Timeform on Marchingontogether

#2 Marchingontogether - Scottsville R6 (13:40)

A four-time winner at this course, Marchingontogether was narrowly edged out here in a minor affair back in March, but he more than made amends for that when producing a career-best performance to land a Grade 3 event here last month. He sets a good standard on that evidence and a repeat would be enough to see him go in again. It's My Turn and Dark Moon look the pick of the remainder.

#5 Chitengo - Scottsville R7 (14:15)

Chitengo was in tremendous form prior to lockdown, winning two of her three races since the turn of the year, and she may have needed the run when fifth at Tuffontein on her reappearance last month. She is back up in trip here and boasts some solid form, so she gets the vote ahead of Flichity By Far and Dynasty's Blossom.

#14 Paybackthemoney - Scotssville R8 (14:50)

Paybackthemoney certainly outran odds of 50/1 when a very good fifth to Marchingontogether at Grade 3 level last month, and he may have been underestimated by the market yet again. This represents a return to calmer waters for the previous course winner, as well as a significant step back in trip, and he is certainly in with a chance if he can put it all together. Farland may be the one to provide the most opposition, while Admiral's Guest is another worth a second look.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 Marchingontogether – Scottsville R6 (13:40)
#5 Chitengo – Scottsville R7 (14:15)
#14 Paybackthemoney – Scotssville R8 (14:50)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Scots (RSA) 11th Jul (R6 2400m Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 1.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dark Moon Rising
Marchingontogether
Seattle Force
Its My Turn
Eyes Wide Open
Duke Of Spin
Twice Golden
White Lightning
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Scots (RSA) 11th Jul (R7 2400m Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pomander
Red Al
Return Flight
Flichity By Farr
Chitengo
Je Ne Sais Quoi
Kelpie
Coral Bay
Roys Riviera
Dynastys Blossom
Ballet Shoes
Moon In June
Seville Orange
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Scots (RSA) 11th Jul (R8 1600m Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hexatonic
Quick Star
Farland
Admirals Guest
Number Eight
The Bayou
News Stream
Liquid Irish
Teichman
Mount Anderson
Count Dubucks
Ontopoftheworld
Putchini
Paybackthemoney
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles