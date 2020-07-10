Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 11 July

#2 Viridine - Caulfield R7 (06:35)

Viridine showed a good turn off foot to get his head in front at Randwick last time and boasts excellent claims of going in again. The conditions of the race should suit him, and considering he is carrying less weight than last time, he ought to be tough to beat. Jungle Edge will need to show more to reverse the placing with the selection but he does like it at this venue, so cannot be lightly dismissed, while Ashlor gets the vote for third.

#1 Sizzlefly - Caulfield R8 (07:10)

Sizzlefly finished strongly to grab third in a listed event at Morphetteville back in April, and though she was strictly below form at Group 2 level last time, she has had a 10-week break, and her record when fresh is impeccable, unbeaten in three outings after a lay-off. This is a much easier event that she has been contesting of late, and with the forecast conditions underfoot likely to play to her strengths, she shouldn't have too much trouble regaining the winning thread. Stablemate That Girl is not without a chance, however, while Elderflower holds solid place claims.

#6 Heavenly Emperor - Caulfield R89 (07:43)

Heavenly Emperor had to work hard to get his head in front at this venue last time, digging deep to hold out a good horse in a fast time. That looks to be a strong bit of form in the context of this race and he is taken to follow up at the main expense of Dogmatic and Triple Strip.

