To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 11 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Caulfield on Saturday...

"...she shouldn’t have too much trouble regaining the winning thread."

Timeform on Sizzlefly

#2 Viridine - Caulfield R7 (06:35)

Viridine showed a good turn off foot to get his head in front at Randwick last time and boasts excellent claims of going in again. The conditions of the race should suit him, and considering he is carrying less weight than last time, he ought to be tough to beat. Jungle Edge will need to show more to reverse the placing with the selection but he does like it at this venue, so cannot be lightly dismissed, while Ashlor gets the vote for third.

#1 Sizzlefly - Caulfield R8 (07:10)

Sizzlefly finished strongly to grab third in a listed event at Morphetteville back in April, and though she was strictly below form at Group 2 level last time, she has had a 10-week break, and her record when fresh is impeccable, unbeaten in three outings after a lay-off. This is a much easier event that she has been contesting of late, and with the forecast conditions underfoot likely to play to her strengths, she shouldn't have too much trouble regaining the winning thread. Stablemate That Girl is not without a chance, however, while Elderflower holds solid place claims.

#6 Heavenly Emperor - Caulfield R89 (07:43)

Heavenly Emperor had to work hard to get his head in front at this venue last time, digging deep to hold out a good horse in a fast time. That looks to be a strong bit of form in the context of this race and he is taken to follow up at the main expense of Dogmatic and Triple Strip.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 Viridine – Caulfield R7 (06:35)
#1 Sizzlefly – Caulfield R8 (07:10)
#6 Heavenly Emperor – Caulfield R89 (07:43)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Caul (AUS) 11th Jul (R7 1100m Grp3)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 6.35am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Jungle Edge
2. Viridine
3. Ashlor
4. Snitzkraft
5. Intuition
6. I Am Someone
7. Tavisan
8. Spirit Of Aquada
9. Grey Shadow
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Caul (AUS) 11th Jul (R8 1100m 3yo)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 7.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Sizzlefly
2. Flostar
3. That Girl
4. Bless Her
5. Knowles
6. Beatrix
7. Elderflower
8. Chassis
9. Marine Belle
10. Big Boys Girl
11. Finesse Tess
12. High Risk
14. Kingstar Amber
15. Little Stevie
16. Turncoat
17. Mosscon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Caul (AUS) 11th Jul (R9 1700m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 7.43am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Peso
2. Bedford
3. Curragh
4. Prince Ziggy
5. Frances Boy
6. Heavenly Emperor
8. He Ekscels
10. Declares War
11. Dogmatic
12. Our Peaky Blinders
14. Triple Strip
15. Pure Scot
16. Eureka Street
17. Lord Durante
18. Surreal Image
19. Emperor Selassie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles