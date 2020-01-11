Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 January
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Tampa Bay and Aqueduct on Saturday...
"It's a good sign that his trainer sees fit to immediately move him up in grade..."
Timeform on Big Thicket
#3 Do What It Takes - Tampa Bay R1 (17:45)
Do What It Takes was a winner at this track on her penultimate start and had legitimate excuses last time when caught very wide. She is taken to return to form, with Morning Princess and Darling Diva likely to prove the biggest threats.
#3 Big Thicket - Aqueduct R7 (20:25)
Big Thicket was an impressive winner in claiming company last time, after which he joined the barn of James Ferraro. It's a good sign that his trainer sees fit to immediately move him up in grade, and he can reward that confidence with a follow-up win.
#10 Love Me Tomorrow - Aqueduct R9 (21:24)
The speedy Love Me Tomorrow returns from a layoff, while dropping into maiden claiming company for the first time, and can get off the mark at the fourth attempt. More Diamonds and Gipsey Sorceress may be the main dangers.
Recommended bets
#3 Do What It Takes - Tampa Bay R1 (17:45)
#3 Big Thicket - Aqueduct R7 (20:25)
#10 Love Me Tomorrow - Aqueduct R9 (21:24)
