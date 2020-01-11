Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 11 January

#3 Front And Centre - Kenilworth R6 (14:05 GMT)

Front And Centre has won six of her ten career starts and has only finished out of the frame on one occasion. She has won her last two races, including when producing a career best to run out a comfortable winner over this course and distance last month, and is a confident selection to land the hat-trick. Queen Supreme ran out a ready winner at Turffontein a couple of starts back before finishing a creditable fourth at the same venue in November. She looks competitive on form and could give Front And Centre something to think about, while Silano's Pride should be good enough to grab third.

#4 Hawwaam - Kenilworth R7 (14:45 GMT)

Hawwaam produced a career-best performance to run out a two-and-a-half length winner over a shorter trip at the Vaal in November, and didn't need to be at his best to follow up in a Grade 2 event at this course last month. He has won eight of his nine career starts to date, sets the form standard in this race, and ought to take plenty of stopping. Soqrat recorded back-to-back victories before coming up just short in his hat-trick bid in a Grade 1 race at Turffontein a couple of months back, and he looks the main danger to Hawwaam, while Do It Again enters calculations for third place.

#1 Atyaab - Kenilworth R8 (15:20 GMT)

Atyaab landed a listed event at Turffontein on his reappearance in November and, though he arguably ran below form in a Grade 1 next time out, he shaped much better over this course and distance last month. He is the form pick in this field and could take all the beating if building on his latest performance. Crome Yellow finished ahead of Atyaab last time but will need another career best to repeat that feat. He remains a danger however, as does Gimmie One Night, who is a five-time winner at this course and is not taken lightly.