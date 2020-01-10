Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 11 January

Back

Hawk High - 14:15 Wetherby

Hawk High landed two of his first four starts over fences, including once over this course and distance, and has returned in good heart this season with two good runner-up placings, again over this track and trip. He is entitled to come on for those two outing and looks the one to beat here off what appears an attractive mark based on his hurdles form.

Lay

Capricorn Prince - 18:45 Chelmsford

Capricorn Prince showed improved form to get off the mark at Kempton earlier this month but it wasn't all positive. He looked awkward under pressure, hanging right approaching two furlongs out, and was ultimately made to work quite hard for the victory. It will be a tough ask for him to follow up with another success here, particularly with Cat Royale, Kerrera and Tilsworth Lukey all recently returning to form.

Smart Stat

Never Adapt - 15:45 Kempton

2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 6 runnings

After winning a newcomers hurdle in France, Never Adapt showed plenty of ability on her first outing for Nicky Henderson when third in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham in November 2018. She improved again after 13 months off, going like the best-handicapped horse in the race before being let down by her headstrong ways back at Cheltenham last month. She is clearly capable of better though, and is impossible to ignore off this handicap mark.