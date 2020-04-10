To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Saturday 11 April

Racehorse trainer William Haggas
William Haggas can strike with Young Rascal
Timeform Australia pick out the three best bets on a high-class card at Randwick on Saturday...

"...suspect he can only improve from that..."

Timeform on Young Rascal

#2 Away Game - R4 Randwick (04:20)

Away Game has been the standout filly all season. She was a surprise winner of the Magic Millions, dominated them in the Widden, before proving very game in the Blue Diamond Stakes. Kept fresh (28 days), she again performed very well when second in the Slipper and just has to hold her form.

#1 Cosmic Force - R5 Randwick (04:55)

Cosmic Force was sent off the 5/2 favourite in the Galaxy only to struggle from a long way out. He had clear excuses there, however, and has since been very good back in trials. James McDonald is aboard, which further enhances his claims, and he appears suited by the step up to 1200m. He is very well treated on these terms and should prove very hard to beat if getting into an early rhythm.

#2 Young Rascal - R7 Randwick (06:15)

Young Rascal proved too good when making a winning Australian debut in the N.E. Manion Cup and you suspect he can only improve from that. He rates highly at the weights, is 2/2 under Tom Marquand and, while he has yet to race beyond 2400m, this is unlikely to be a true staying test. He was rated higher than Mustajeer in Britain but the latter has to give him weight. A wide draw gives Marquand plenty of options and he should win.

Rand (AUS) 11th Apr (R4 1200m Grp2)

Saturday 11 April, 4.20am

Market rules

1. Dame Giselle
2. Away Game
3. See You Soon
4. Muntaseera
5. Swats That
6. Time Is Precious
7. Philizzy
8. Sancy
9. Vangelic
10. Rock My Wand
11. Jemss
12. Mary Valley
13. Chianti
14. Forbidden Love
Rand (AUS) 11th Apr (R5 1200m Grp2)

Saturday 11 April, 4.55am

Market rules

1. Cosmic Force
2. Eleven Eleven
3. Splintex
4. Dawn Passage
5. Groundswell
6. Hawker Hurricane
7. True Detective
8. Human Nature
9. Flit
10. Anaheed
11. Villami
12. California Zimbol
Rand (AUS) 11th Apr (R7 3200m Grp1)

Saturday 11 April, 6.15am

Market rules

1. Mustajeer
2. Young Rascal
3. Hush Writer
4. Raheen House
5. Gallic Chieftain
6. The Chosen One
7. Azuro
8. Yogi
9. Angel Of Truth
10. Etah James
11. Sweet Thomas
12. Saunter Boy
13. Corncrake
Timeform,

