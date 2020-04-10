Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Saturday 11 April

#2 Away Game - R4 Randwick (04:20)

Away Game has been the standout filly all season. She was a surprise winner of the Magic Millions, dominated them in the Widden, before proving very game in the Blue Diamond Stakes. Kept fresh (28 days), she again performed very well when second in the Slipper and just has to hold her form.

#1 Cosmic Force - R5 Randwick (04:55)

Cosmic Force was sent off the 5/2 favourite in the Galaxy only to struggle from a long way out. He had clear excuses there, however, and has since been very good back in trials. James McDonald is aboard, which further enhances his claims, and he appears suited by the step up to 1200m. He is very well treated on these terms and should prove very hard to beat if getting into an early rhythm.

#2 Young Rascal - R7 Randwick (06:15)

Young Rascal proved too good when making a winning Australian debut in the N.E. Manion Cup and you suspect he can only improve from that. He rates highly at the weights, is 2/2 under Tom Marquand and, while he has yet to race beyond 2400m, this is unlikely to be a true staying test. He was rated higher than Mustajeer in Britain but the latter has to give him weight. A wide draw gives Marquand plenty of options and he should win.

