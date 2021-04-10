Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 10 April

#1 Electric Boots - Turffontein R4 (13:05 BST)

Electric Boots has had a fair few chances to open her account, but she is at least consistent, and the balance of her form makes her the one to beat here. She can prove too strong for Princess Thiana and Arizona Lady.

#4 Lily Blue - Turffontein R6 (14:15 BST)

Lily Blue was prolific in 2019 and 2020, and has run well in defeat on all three starts this season. The drop in trip was against her at the Vaal last time but this test looks tailor-made for her and she can regain winning ways. Fort Anne is high up there among the remainder.

#6 Shes's A Cracker - Turffontein R7 (14:50 BST)

She's A Cracker looked useful when opening her account at the Vaal at the backend of last year, and has found only one too good on her last two starts. She was narrowly beaten by Ocean Forest last time but is fancied to reverse the form here. Smiley River is next best.

