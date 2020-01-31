Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 1 February

Back

Bletchley Castle - 13:31 Musselburgh

Bletchley Castle shaped much better than the bare result when collared late on at Bangor in August, ultimately paying the price for going off a bit too hard. He showed his wellbeing between the flags recently when finding only a smart winner too good, and makes plenty of appeal in this veterans' event off the same mark as when last seen under Rules.

Ashington - 14:05 Musselburgh

Ashington has taken well to hurdling, winning twice in his four starts, and is clearly a well-treated horse. He found less than looked likely behind Sir Chauvelin over this course and distance last time, however, and may be found wanting yet again, with both Groveman and Miranda making more appeal.

Greaneteen - 14:40 Musselburgh

2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 2 runnings

Greaneteen progressed well over hurdles last term, landing novices at Exeter and Fontwell, and appeals as the type to make an even better chaser. He looked a good prospect at Ascot last month when making a winning start over fences, and arguably deserved extra credit given how strong a hold he took for much of the way in testing conditions. He is open to further improvement and is sure to win more races in this sphere.