To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Super Bowl LIV Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 1 February

Chases over a fence
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Saturday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...

"...appeals as the type to make an even better chaser."

Timeform on Greaneteen

Back
Bletchley Castle - 13:31 Musselburgh

Bletchley Castle shaped much better than the bare result when collared late on at Bangor in August, ultimately paying the price for going off a bit too hard. He showed his wellbeing between the flags recently when finding only a smart winner too good, and makes plenty of appeal in this veterans' event off the same mark as when last seen under Rules.

Lay
Ashington - 14:05 Musselburgh

Ashington has taken well to hurdling, winning twice in his four starts, and is clearly a well-treated horse. He found less than looked likely behind Sir Chauvelin over this course and distance last time, however, and may be found wanting yet again, with both Groveman and Miranda making more appeal.

Smart Stat
Greaneteen - 14:40 Musselburgh

2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 2 runnings

Greaneteen progressed well over hurdles last term, landing novices at Exeter and Fontwell, and appeals as the type to make an even better chaser. He looked a good prospect at Ascot last month when making a winning start over fences, and arguably deserved extra credit given how strong a hold he took for much of the way in testing conditions. He is open to further improvement and is sure to win more races in this sphere.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - Bletchley Castle - 13:31 Musselburgh
Lay - Ashington - 14:05 Musselburgh
Smart Stat - Greaneteen - 14:40 Musselburgh

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Muss 1st Feb (2m6f Cond Hcap Chs)

Saturday 1 February, 12.57pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Valadom
Vice Et Vertu
Minella For Me
No No Mac
Bennys Secret
Bletchley Castle
Federici
Acdc
My Manekineko

Muss 1st Feb (1m7f Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 1 February, 12.57pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miranda
Sebastopol
Ashington
Sir Chauvelin
Groveman
Kaizer
For Three
Raashdy
Seaborough
Linganno Felice

Muss 1st Feb (2m Hcap Chs)

Saturday 1 February, 12.57pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Greaneteen
Locker Room Talk
Cracking Destiny
Ballyvic Boru
Baby King
Get Out The Gate
Monsieur Co
Double Ws
Dear Sire
Ardera Cross

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles