Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 1 August

#10 Rock Trip - Kenilworth R6 (14:15)

Rock Trip hasn't won for a long time but is becoming well handicapped now and is easily the quickest in this field. He hasn't been beaten by too far of late and this could be a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread. Miss D' Aray is a five-time winner at this course and finished ahead of the selection last time, so should make her presence felt again, while Waldorf Astoria looks the pick of the remainder.

#6 Caribbean Sunset - Kenilworth R7 (14:50)

There has been a lot to like about Caribbean Sunset's recent runs, hitting the frame in all four starts this year. His last win came over this course and distance so he just about gets the nod in a trappy affair. Secret Depths should also be in the mix, while Dark Crystal can fill out the places.

#5 Windsor Beat - Kenilworth R8 (15:30)

Windsor Beat was in good form prior to the enforced break and looks worth chancing after a 147 day layoff. She won over this course and distance on just her second outing last year and shouldn't be too far away come the business end. Grey Princess looks competitive on form and could represent the biggest danger, while On Captain's Side is also in the running for the minor prize money.