To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Glorious Goodwood Tips

Galway Festival Tips

World Snooker Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

FA Cup Tips

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 1 August

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Kenilworth on Saturday...

"...is becoming well handicapped now and is easily the quickest in this field."

Timeform on Rock Trip

#10 Rock Trip - Kenilworth R6 (14:15)

Rock Trip hasn't won for a long time but is becoming well handicapped now and is easily the quickest in this field. He hasn't been beaten by too far of late and this could be a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread. Miss D' Aray is a five-time winner at this course and finished ahead of the selection last time, so should make her presence felt again, while Waldorf Astoria looks the pick of the remainder.

#6 Caribbean Sunset - Kenilworth R7 (14:50)

There has been a lot to like about Caribbean Sunset's recent runs, hitting the frame in all four starts this year. His last win came over this course and distance so he just about gets the nod in a trappy affair. Secret Depths should also be in the mix, while Dark Crystal can fill out the places.

#5 Windsor Beat - Kenilworth R8 (15:30)

Windsor Beat was in good form prior to the enforced break and looks worth chancing after a 147 day layoff. She won over this course and distance on just her second outing last year and shouldn't be too far away come the business end. Grey Princess looks competitive on form and could represent the biggest danger, while On Captain's Side is also in the running for the minor prize money.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#10 Rock Trip – Kenilworth R6 (14:15)
#6 Caribbean Sunset – Kenilworth R7 (14:50)
#5 Windsor Beat – Kenilworth R8 (15:30)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kenil (RSA) 1st Aug (R6 1600m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 1 August, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Divas Express
How And Why
Miss Millstream
Queens Club
Duchess Of State
Waldorf Astoria
Maravilloso
Ruby And Roses
Miss D Aray
Rock Trip
Power Girl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kenil (RSA) 1st Aug (R7 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 1 August, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dark Crystal
Fleeced
Secret Depths
Boomps A Daisy
Durty Nelly
Caribbean Sunset
Vandahs Spirit
Mon Cherie
My Wicked Ways
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kenil (RSA) 1st Aug (R8 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 1 August, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Almost Captured
Dark Song
On Captains Side
Crowded House
Windsor Beat
Aye Aye
Hidden Strings
Alfreds Girl
Grey Princess
Ferrari Red
Fours A Crowd
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles