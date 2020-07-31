Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 1 August

#7 Sangria - Randwick R7 (06:30 BST)

Sangria has some strong form to her name and is well drawn to attack from stall 2, so she could prove difficult to run down if getting an easy time of things at the head of affairs under Tommy Berry, who has a good record on her (two wins from three starts together). Black Magnum and Inanup could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#4 Fulmina - Randwick R8 (07:10 BST)

Fulmina was disappointing on her most recent outing at Rosehill, but she had been impressive when successful at the same venue the time before, landing the spoils readily by a length and a quarter. That form puts her right in the mix here, and she is well worth the chance to bounce back having been given a three-week break since her below-par effort last time. Montefilia is feared most ahead of Monegal.

#5 Steel Diamond - Randwick R9 (07:50 BST)

Steel Diamond continued her good run of form when third at Rosehill last time, keeping on well to be beaten only two lengths. She had won her two previous starts and looks to hold sound claims of getting back to winning ways this time, with the drop back to six furlongs likely to suit. Off Shaw and Charretera also enter calculations.

