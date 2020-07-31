To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 1 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Saturday
Timeform provide the three best bets from Randwick on Saturday...

"...looks to hold sound claims of getting back to winning ways..."

Timeform on Steel Diamond

#7 Sangria - Randwick R7 (06:30 BST)

Sangria has some strong form to her name and is well drawn to attack from stall 2, so she could prove difficult to run down if getting an easy time of things at the head of affairs under Tommy Berry, who has a good record on her (two wins from three starts together). Black Magnum and Inanup could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#4 Fulmina - Randwick R8 (07:10 BST)

Fulmina was disappointing on her most recent outing at Rosehill, but she had been impressive when successful at the same venue the time before, landing the spoils readily by a length and a quarter. That form puts her right in the mix here, and she is well worth the chance to bounce back having been given a three-week break since her below-par effort last time. Montefilia is feared most ahead of Monegal.

#5 Steel Diamond - Randwick R9 (07:50 BST)

Steel Diamond continued her good run of form when third at Rosehill last time, keeping on well to be beaten only two lengths. She had won her two previous starts and looks to hold sound claims of getting back to winning ways this time, with the drop back to six furlongs likely to suit. Off Shaw and Charretera also enter calculations.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Rand (AUS) 1st Aug (R7 1100m Hcap)

Saturday 1 August, 6.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Single Bullet
2. Inanup
3. Tonsor
4. Black Magnum
5. Broken Arrows
6. Grimoire
7. Sangria
9. Accelerato
10. Salad Dodger
11. Gunnaza
Rand (AUS) 1st Aug (R8 1800m Hcap)

Saturday 1 August, 7.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Monegal
2. Guise
3. Itz Lily
4. Fulmina
5. Pressure
6. Savigne
7. Le Lude
8. Peace Of Mind
9. Etheridge
10. Montefilia
11. Diamonds And Rust
12. Capri Of Tuffy
13. Isadora Twinkle
14. Word For Word
Rand (AUS) 1st Aug (R9 1400m Hcap)

Saturday 1 August, 7.50am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Stella Sea Sun
2. Julian Rock
3. Kaapfever
4. Napoleon Solo
5. Steel Diamond
6. Off Shaw
7. Miss Redoble
9. Charretera
10. High Low Bet
11. Almerheri
12. Noble Joey
13. Chalk
Timeform,

