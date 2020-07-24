To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday

Starship Jubilee Saratoga
Today's best bet Starship Jubilee runs at Saratoga
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros returns to Saratoga with two selections from the outstanding Saturday card...

"On her latest start at Tampa Bay Downs in March she won the Grade 2 Hillsborough in great style"

Back Starship Jubilee Race 3 at [4.2] in the 19:18 at Saratoga

Starship Jubilee to upset

Race 3 19:18 Saratoga - Starship Jubilee

Starship Jubilee is taken to upset odds-on Sistercharlie in this fascinating Grade 2 on the turf.

This mare has had a productive spring winning three races. On her latest start at Tampa Bay Downs in March she won the Grade 2 Hillsborough in great style. She took the lead in the straight and kicked clear to win with complete authority. Last year she won the Grade 1 EP Taylor at Woodbine.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/03/20 Tampa Bay 1/11 Flat 1m 1f Firm 8st 11lbs Javier Castellano -
08/02/20 Gulfstream Park 1/6 Flat 1m 1f Firm 8st 12lbs Luis Saez -
28/11/19 Churchill Downs 2/11 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Luis Contreras -
12/10/19 Woodbine 1/10 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 12lbs Luis Contreras -
14/09/19 Woodbine 1/7 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 8st 7lbs Luis Contreras -
24/08/19 Saratoga 3/9 Flat 1m 110y Firm 8st 10lbs Jose Lezcano -
29/06/19 Woodbine 2/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 10lbs Luis Contreras -
26/05/19 Woodbine 2/6 Flat 1m Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Luis Contreras -
13/10/18 Woodbine 4/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 12lbs Luis Contreras -
15/09/18 Woodbine 1/6 Flat 1m 1f Firm 8st 7lbs Luis Contreras -
30/06/18 Woodbine 6/9 Flat 1m 2f Firm 8st 10lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva -
27/05/18 Woodbine 4/6 Flat 1m Firm 8st 10lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva -
20/01/18 Gulfstream Park 1/10 Flat 1m 110y Firm 8st 11lbs Jose Lezcano -
16/09/17 Woodbine 3/7 Flat 1m 1f Firm 8st 9lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva -
20/08/17 Woodbine 5/6 Flat 1m 3f Firm 8st 6lbs Luis Contreras -
02/07/17 Woodbine 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Firm 8st 10lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva -
27/05/17 Woodbine 1/7 Flat 1m Gd/sft 8st 4lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva -

She finished third in this race last year, but had a valid excuse. She refused to settle, and paid the price in the closing stages. Multiple Grade 1 winner Sistercharlie is the horse to beat, but the selection comes in to this race in cracking form, and posted a bullet work a week ago. I have backed her at her current price of [4.2] on the exchange.

Volatile to chill rivals

Race 10 23:16 Saratoga - Volatile

Volatile should prove difficult to beat in this mouthwatering Grade 1 sprint on the main track.

I have been singing the praises of this talented Grey for a while now. Last time out at Churchill Downs he was most impressive when beating Honest Mischief in a Stakes race. He took the lead in the straight, and found an explosive turn of foot to go clear.

Scroll for more info

The winning distance was eight lengths, but was value for more. He has yet to run in Graded Stakes company let alone a Grade 1, but I feel the sky is the limit for him. Trainer Steve Asmussen knows the family well, having trained his second Dam Lady Tak who won the Grade 1 Test Stakes over this course. He should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +55.41

This week so far....

Staked: 8
Returned: 3.0


Recommended bets

Back Starship Jubilee Race 3 at [4.2] in the 19:18 at Saratoga
Back Volatile Race 10 at [2.5] in the 23:16 at Saratoga

Sara (US) 25th Jul (R3 1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 25 July, 7.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Call Me Love
Bramble Queen
North Broadway
Another Broad
Sistercharlie
Starship Jubilee
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sara (US) 25th Jul (R10 6f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 25 July, 11.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lexitonian
Whitmore
Firenze Fire
Volatile
Mind Control
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles