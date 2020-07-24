US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday

Starship Jubilee to upset

Race 3 19:18 Saratoga - Starship Jubilee

Starship Jubilee is taken to upset odds-on Sistercharlie in this fascinating Grade 2 on the turf.

This mare has had a productive spring winning three races. On her latest start at Tampa Bay Downs in March she won the Grade 2 Hillsborough in great style. She took the lead in the straight and kicked clear to win with complete authority. Last year she won the Grade 1 EP Taylor at Woodbine.

No. 6 (6) Starship Jubilee (Usa) Trainer: K. Attard, Canada

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/03/20 Tampa Bay 1/11 Flat 1m 1f Firm 8st 11lbs Javier Castellano - 08/02/20 Gulfstream Park 1/6 Flat 1m 1f Firm 8st 12lbs Luis Saez - 28/11/19 Churchill Downs 2/11 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Luis Contreras - 12/10/19 Woodbine 1/10 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 12lbs Luis Contreras - 14/09/19 Woodbine 1/7 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 8st 7lbs Luis Contreras - 24/08/19 Saratoga 3/9 Flat 1m 110y Firm 8st 10lbs Jose Lezcano - 29/06/19 Woodbine 2/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 10lbs Luis Contreras - 26/05/19 Woodbine 2/6 Flat 1m Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Luis Contreras - 13/10/18 Woodbine 4/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 12lbs Luis Contreras - 15/09/18 Woodbine 1/6 Flat 1m 1f Firm 8st 7lbs Luis Contreras - 30/06/18 Woodbine 6/9 Flat 1m 2f Firm 8st 10lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva - 27/05/18 Woodbine 4/6 Flat 1m Firm 8st 10lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva - 20/01/18 Gulfstream Park 1/10 Flat 1m 110y Firm 8st 11lbs Jose Lezcano - 16/09/17 Woodbine 3/7 Flat 1m 1f Firm 8st 9lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva - 20/08/17 Woodbine 5/6 Flat 1m 3f Firm 8st 6lbs Luis Contreras - 02/07/17 Woodbine 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Firm 8st 10lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva - 27/05/17 Woodbine 1/7 Flat 1m Gd/sft 8st 4lbs Eurico Rosa Da Silva -

She finished third in this race last year, but had a valid excuse. She refused to settle, and paid the price in the closing stages. Multiple Grade 1 winner Sistercharlie is the horse to beat, but the selection comes in to this race in cracking form, and posted a bullet work a week ago. I have backed her at her current price of [4.2] on the exchange.

Volatile to chill rivals

Race 10 23:16 Saratoga - Volatile

Volatile should prove difficult to beat in this mouthwatering Grade 1 sprint on the main track.

I have been singing the praises of this talented Grey for a while now. Last time out at Churchill Downs he was most impressive when beating Honest Mischief in a Stakes race. He took the lead in the straight, and found an explosive turn of foot to go clear.

No. 4 (4) Volatile (Usa) Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen, USA

Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jnr

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info

The winning distance was eight lengths, but was value for more. He has yet to run in Graded Stakes company let alone a Grade 1, but I feel the sky is the limit for him. Trainer Steve Asmussen knows the family well, having trained his second Dam Lady Tak who won the Grade 1 Test Stakes over this course. He should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.