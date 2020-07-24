- Trainer: K. Attard, Canada
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Age: 7
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros returns to Saratoga with two selections from the outstanding Saturday card...
"On her latest start at Tampa Bay Downs in March she won the Grade 2 Hillsborough in great style"
Back Starship Jubilee Race 3 at [4.2] in the 19:18 at Saratoga
Starship Jubilee to upset
Race 3 19:18 Saratoga - Starship Jubilee
Starship Jubilee is taken to upset odds-on Sistercharlie in this fascinating Grade 2 on the turf.
This mare has had a productive spring winning three races. On her latest start at Tampa Bay Downs in March she won the Grade 2 Hillsborough in great style. She took the lead in the straight and kicked clear to win with complete authority. Last year she won the Grade 1 EP Taylor at Woodbine.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/03/20
|Tampa Bay
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Firm
|8st 11lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|08/02/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Firm
|8st 12lbs
|Luis Saez
|-
|28/11/19
|Churchill Downs
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|Luis Contreras
|-
|12/10/19
|Woodbine
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Luis Contreras
|-
|14/09/19
|Woodbine
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/sft
|8st 7lbs
|Luis Contreras
|-
|24/08/19
|Saratoga
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Firm
|8st 10lbs
|Jose Lezcano
|-
|29/06/19
|Woodbine
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Luis Contreras
|-
|26/05/19
|Woodbine
|2/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Luis Contreras
|-
|13/10/18
|Woodbine
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Luis Contreras
|-
|15/09/18
|Woodbine
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Firm
|8st 7lbs
|Luis Contreras
|-
|30/06/18
|Woodbine
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Firm
|8st 10lbs
|Eurico Rosa Da Silva
|-
|27/05/18
|Woodbine
|4/6
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|8st 10lbs
|Eurico Rosa Da Silva
|-
|20/01/18
|Gulfstream Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Firm
|8st 11lbs
|Jose Lezcano
|-
|16/09/17
|Woodbine
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Firm
|8st 9lbs
|Eurico Rosa Da Silva
|-
|20/08/17
|Woodbine
|5/6
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Firm
|8st 6lbs
|Luis Contreras
|-
|02/07/17
|Woodbine
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Firm
|8st 10lbs
|Eurico Rosa Da Silva
|-
|27/05/17
|Woodbine
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|8st 4lbs
|Eurico Rosa Da Silva
|-
She finished third in this race last year, but had a valid excuse. She refused to settle, and paid the price in the closing stages. Multiple Grade 1 winner Sistercharlie is the horse to beat, but the selection comes in to this race in cracking form, and posted a bullet work a week ago. I have backed her at her current price of [4.2] on the exchange.
Volatile to chill rivals
Race 10 23:16 Saratoga - Volatile
Volatile should prove difficult to beat in this mouthwatering Grade 1 sprint on the main track.
I have been singing the praises of this talented Grey for a while now. Last time out at Churchill Downs he was most impressive when beating Honest Mischief in a Stakes race. He took the lead in the straight, and found an explosive turn of foot to go clear.
The winning distance was eight lengths, but was value for more. He has yet to run in Graded Stakes company let alone a Grade 1, but I feel the sky is the limit for him. Trainer Steve Asmussen knows the family well, having trained his second Dam Lady Tak who won the Grade 1 Test Stakes over this course. He should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +55.41
This week so far....
Staked: 8
Returned: 3.0
