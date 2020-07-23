US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Friday

Snicket the clear choice

Race 7 21:40 Saratoga - Snicket

Snicket should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf course.

This filly finished second in a similar event at Belmont Park earlier this month. She met some interference inside the final furlong, but fought on well and was not beaten all that far. This was an excellent effort, and should take another step forward today. Trainer Christophe Clement has had a tremendous start to the meeting, and currently has a 40% strike rate. At present she is trading at [4.3] on the exchange and have backed her at that price.

Aintitfunkynow to skip home

Race 10 23:18 Saratoga - Aintitfunkynow

Aintitfunkynow should appreciate the ease in grade in this $40k maiden claimer on the turf course.

This gelding has run with credit in Maiden Special Weight company, and was not disgraced behind Barleewon last month. He made his move in the straight, but could only stay on at one pace when the chips were down. Trainer Michael Maker drops him aggressively, and should be rewarded with a big effort. Maker has a 27% strike rate with horses dropping from Maiden Special Weight to maiden claiming. Top jockey Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment, and should be able to take up a stalking role before delivering his challenge in the straight. He should be backed at around [3.0] on the exchange.

