US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday

Queens Embrace Saratoga
Today's best bet Queens Embrace runs at Saratoga
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Sunday meeting at Saratoga...

"This is by far her toughest assignment, but comes in to this race in the form of her life"

Back Queens Embrace Race 9 at BSP in the 22:46 at Saratoga

Dovima to graduate

Race 3 19:20 Saratoga - Dovima

Dovima should open her account in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This filly caught the eye on debut when finishing a close second to Cost Benefit in a similar event at Belmont Park last month. She made a strong four wide move on the home turn, and would have prevailed in another stride. She did not look fully wound up, and should know a lot more today. Trainer Chad Brown is in sparkling form at present, and this well related individual should provide him with another winner. She put in two solid maintenance works this month, and should be ready to go. Anything around [2.7] will do.

Queens Embrace to rule

Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Queens Embrace

I am going to take a chance with Queens Embrace in this Grade 2 on the turf.

This filly has improved beyond recognition this season. She is a four time winner at Tampa Bay Downs, and earlier this month she won a decent allowance race at Monmouth Park. She swept to the front in the straight, and won going away. This is by far her toughest assignment, but comes in to this race in the form of her life.

This is not the strongest renewal, and could spring the upset. Interestingly trainer Kathleen O'Connell has engaged the services of top jockey Tyler Gaffalione which is another positive. She should go off at around [11.0] but recommend backing her at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +62.41

This week so far....

Staked: 12
Returned: 20.16

Nick Shiambouros,

