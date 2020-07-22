To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Honest Mischief Saratoga
Today's best bet Honest Mischief runs at Saratoga
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Saratoga with two more selections...

"He should find this field more to his liking, and can pay Volatile a compliment by taking this contest"

Back Honest Mischief at BSP in the 22:17 at Sarasota

Fresco the one

Race 4 19:29 Saratoga - Fresco

Fresco should go close in this State bred Stakes race on the turf.

This Freud filly is still a maiden, but has run well in defeat. On her latest start at Belmont Park she was caught right on the line by Silky Blue. She looked certain to win inside the final furlong, but the winner proved the stronger near the finish. She lost nothing in defeat, and is improving with racing. In form trainer Christophe Clement has engaged the services of top jockey Irad Ortiz, which is an added bonus. I think she is sitting on a big effort, and should be backed at around [3.0] on the exchange.

Honest Mischief to toy with rivals

Race 9 22:17 Saratoga - Honest Mischief

I like the look of Honest Mischief in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This well related son of Into Mischief finished second to the smart Volatile in a Stakes race at Churchill Downs last month. He chased the leader in to the straight, but was never going to get anywhere near him. The winner very nearly broke the track record, and has quickly become one of the best sprinters in America. He should find this field more to his liking, and can pay Volatile a compliment by taking this contest. I think he will go close, and recommend backing him at BSP

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +56.41

This week so far....

Staked: 4
Returned: 0.0

Back Fresco Race 4 at [3.0] in the 19:29 at Saratoga
Back Honest Mischief at BSP in the 22:17 at Sarasota

Nick Shiambouros,

