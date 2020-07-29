US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Sugar Fix again

Race 1 18:10 Saratoga - Sugar Fix

Sugar Fix is taken to record another victory in this $40k claimer on the inner turf course.

This admirable filly has done nothing wrong all season and has improved leaps and bounds. She has won five races since being disqualified in a $16k maiden claimer at Tampa Bay Downs, and has made this column plenty of money. She comes in to this race after winning a decent allowance race at Delaware Park last month. Her work tab is respectable, and looks sure to run a big race. Top jockey Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment, which is another positive. I advise backing her at BSP.

Funny Guy serious threat

Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Funny Guy

Funny Guy is my idea of the winner of this interesting State bred Stakes race.

This New York bred colt won the Commentator Stakes at Belmont Park last month. He made a strong two wide move in the straight, and inched clear to win a shade cleverly. This was an excellent seasonal reappearance from this likeable individual. He is a course winner, and a model of consistency. Trainer John Terranova has worked him regularly this month, and appears to be in fine form ahead of this race. The in form Joel Rosario rides back for connections which is significant. This is a competitive race, so advise backing him at BSP.