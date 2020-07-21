To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Central Perk Saratoga
Today's best bet Central Perk runs at Saratoga
Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the outstanding Saratoga meeting...

"In truth this was a disappointing effort, but trainer Linda Rice drops her aggressively, and adds blinkers for her second start"

Back Central Perk Race 10 at BSP in the 22:48 at Sarasota

Breithorn for Mott

Race 4 19:29 Saratoga - Breithorn

Breithorn should appreciate the return to the main track in this $40k maiden claimer.

This colt finished a respectable fifth in a Maiden Special Weight on the turf at Belmont last month. He chased the leaders in to the straight, but made no impression from the furlong marker. His best effort was on the main track when finishing second in a Maiden Special Weight at Aqueduct last December. Trainer Bill Mott drops him in class, and dispenses with the blinkers. Hopefully that will do the trick, and should be backed at around [4.5] on the exchange.

Central Perk to take finale

Race 10 22:48 Saratoga - Central Perk

Central Perk should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly was a no show on debut behind Sharp Starr in a Maiden Special Weight at Belmont earlier this month. She was in the middle of the pack on the home turn, and lost touch in the straight. In truth this was a disappointing effort, but trainer Linda Rice drops her aggressively, and adds blinkers for her second start. Rice places her horses well and usually improve after a run. Jockey Jose Lezcano rides back for connections which is a positive sign. I am expecting significant improvement, and recommend backing her at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +58.41

This week so far....

Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Breithorn Race 4 at [4.5] in the 19:29 at Saratoga
Back Central Perk Race 10 at BSP in the 22:48 at Sarasota

Nick Shiambouros,

