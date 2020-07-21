US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Breithorn for Mott

Race 4 19:29 Saratoga - Breithorn

Breithorn should appreciate the return to the main track in this $40k maiden claimer.

This colt finished a respectable fifth in a Maiden Special Weight on the turf at Belmont last month. He chased the leaders in to the straight, but made no impression from the furlong marker. His best effort was on the main track when finishing second in a Maiden Special Weight at Aqueduct last December. Trainer Bill Mott drops him in class, and dispenses with the blinkers. Hopefully that will do the trick, and should be backed at around [4.5] on the exchange.

Central Perk to take finale

Race 10 22:48 Saratoga - Central Perk

Central Perk should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly was a no show on debut behind Sharp Starr in a Maiden Special Weight at Belmont earlier this month. She was in the middle of the pack on the home turn, and lost touch in the straight. In truth this was a disappointing effort, but trainer Linda Rice drops her aggressively, and adds blinkers for her second start. Rice places her horses well and usually improve after a run. Jockey Jose Lezcano rides back for connections which is a positive sign. I am expecting significant improvement, and recommend backing her at BSP.