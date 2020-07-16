- Trainer: Mark E. Casse, North America
- Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday
All roads lead to Saratoga for opening day of the summer meeting. Nick has two selections from the course affectionately known as the Spa...
"The water is deeper today, but looks like the big improver and will relish the extra yardage"
Beautiful Memories the one
Race 8 22:14 Saratoga - Beautiful Memories
I am going to side with Beautiful Memories in this Grade 3 on the main track.
This beautifully bred filly was most impressive on debut when winning a Maiden Special Weight at Churchill Downs at the end of May. She was hustled out of the gate to take command, and never looked back. The winning distance was 10 lengths, but could have been more.
This was one of the best two-year-old performances of the season. She is by Hard Spun, and is out of the Dam Sky Dreamer who is a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Dream Dancing. This race is a lot tougher, but is open to significant improvement. Anything around [2.5] on the exchange will do.
Caracaro the big improver
Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Caracaro
Caracaro should run well at a decent price in this rescheduled Grade 3 on the main track.
This Uncle Mo colt won a decent Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park back in January. He swept to the front at the entrance to the straight and powered home to win easily. This was an excellent effort, and the form of the race has worked out well.
Trainer Gustavo Delgado has exercised a great deal of patience with him, and has worked him steadily over the past month. Delgado has secured the services of top jockey Javier Castellano which is a positive. The water is deeper today, but looks like the big improver and will relish the extra yardage. His Morning Line is [7.0] but recommend backing him at BSP.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +60.15
This week so far....
Staked: 6
Returned: 11.9
Recommended bets
Sara (US) 16th Jul (R8 6f Grd3)Show Hide
Thursday 16 July, 10.14pm
|Back
|Lay
|Make Mischief
|Hara
|Beautiful Memories
|Quinoa Tifah
|Sunny Isle Beach
|Queen Arella
|Dayoutoftheoffice
|Hopeful Princess
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Sara (US) 16th Jul (R9 1m1f Grd3)Show Hide
Thursday 16 July, 10.46pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mo Hawk
|Country Grammer
|Modernist
|Celtic Striker
|Candy Tycoon
|Mystic Guide
|Caracaro
|Chestertown
|Katzarelli
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today