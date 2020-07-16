To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Caracaro Saratoga
Today's best bet Caracaro runs at Saratoga
All roads lead to Saratoga for opening day of the summer meeting. Nick has two selections from the course affectionately known as the Spa...

"The water is deeper today, but looks like the big improver and will relish the extra yardage"

Back Caracaro Race 9 at BSP in the 22:46 at Sarasota

Beautiful Memories the one

Race 8 22:14 Saratoga - Beautiful Memories

I am going to side with Beautiful Memories in this Grade 3 on the main track.

This beautifully bred filly was most impressive on debut when winning a Maiden Special Weight at Churchill Downs at the end of May. She was hustled out of the gate to take command, and never looked back. The winning distance was 10 lengths, but could have been more.

This was one of the best two-year-old performances of the season. She is by Hard Spun, and is out of the Dam Sky Dreamer who is a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Dream Dancing. This race is a lot tougher, but is open to significant improvement. Anything around [2.5] on the exchange will do.

Caracaro the big improver

Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Caracaro

Caracaro should run well at a decent price in this rescheduled Grade 3 on the main track.

This Uncle Mo colt won a decent Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park back in January. He swept to the front at the entrance to the straight and powered home to win easily. This was an excellent effort, and the form of the race has worked out well.

Trainer Gustavo Delgado has exercised a great deal of patience with him, and has worked him steadily over the past month. Delgado has secured the services of top jockey Javier Castellano which is a positive. The water is deeper today, but looks like the big improver and will relish the extra yardage. His Morning Line is [7.0] but recommend backing him at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +60.15


This week so far....
Staked: 6
Returned: 11.9

Recommended bets

Back Beautiful Memories Race 8 at [2.5] in the 22:14 at Saratoga
Back Caracaro Race 9 at BSP in the 22:46 at Sarasota

Nick Shiambouros,

