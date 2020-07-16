US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Beautiful Memories the one

Race 8 22:14 Saratoga - Beautiful Memories

I am going to side with Beautiful Memories in this Grade 3 on the main track.

This beautifully bred filly was most impressive on debut when winning a Maiden Special Weight at Churchill Downs at the end of May. She was hustled out of the gate to take command, and never looked back. The winning distance was 10 lengths, but could have been more.

No. 3 (3) Beautiful Memories (Usa) Trainer: Mark E. Casse, North America

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: - Form:

This was one of the best two-year-old performances of the season. She is by Hard Spun, and is out of the Dam Sky Dreamer who is a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Dream Dancing. This race is a lot tougher, but is open to significant improvement. Anything around [2.5] on the exchange will do.

Caracaro the big improver

Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Caracaro

Caracaro should run well at a decent price in this rescheduled Grade 3 on the main track.

This Uncle Mo colt won a decent Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park back in January. He swept to the front at the entrance to the straight and powered home to win easily. This was an excellent effort, and the form of the race has worked out well.

No. 7 (7) Caracaro (Usa) Trainer: Gustavo Delgado, USA

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: - Form:

Trainer Gustavo Delgado has exercised a great deal of patience with him, and has worked him steadily over the past month. Delgado has secured the services of top jockey Javier Castellano which is a positive. The water is deeper today, but looks like the big improver and will relish the extra yardage. His Morning Line is [7.0] but recommend backing him at BSP.